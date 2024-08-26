Reliance Rx Partners with Waltz Health to Lower Costs of Specialty Medications

CHICAGO & BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waltz Health, a digital health company developing smarter, technology-enabled ways to price, distribute and prescribe medications, and specialty pharmacy leader Reliance Rx today announced a partnership to lower the cost of prescription specialty drugs. Reliance Rx joins Waltz Health’s Waltz Connect program as an in-network option for all specialty medications.

Waltz Connect is an AI-backed, end-to-end solution that manages all aspects of health plans’ specialty medication coverage. It includes proprietary technology, patient engagement support, and a first-of-its-kind dynamic marketplace with a network of high-quality specialty pharmacies that compete on price, service levels and clinical outcomes.

Reliance Rx is a comprehensive specialty pharmacy that provides the highest-quality experience, improves patient outcomes, and promotes efficient use of specialty services. Supporting more than 20 million covered lives across 120+ clients, the company has a 95 percent medication possession ratio with an average time-to-fill period of just over three days – factors that contribute to its 100 percent patient satisfaction rating. Reliance Rx also has demonstrated an ability to deliver its clients significant savings, including more than $5,200 in cost-savings per successful clinical interaction.

As an in-network fulfillment partner in Waltz Connect’s marketplace, health plans and self-funded plan participants needing specialty medications now have access to Reliance Rx’s high-touch and high-quality services at lower costs.

“The Reliance Rx team is focused on providing patients and providers with the best specialty pharmacy experience,” says Timothy Carroll, PharmD, CSP, Vice President of Business Development and Analytics at Reliance Rx. “Waltz Health provides a solution for plan sponsors to recognize a more seamless specialty pharmacy experience while also removing obstacles for plan members in accessing life-saving pharmaceuticals. As an in-network pharmacy of the Waltz Connect marketplace, we are committed to driving solutions to the lowest net cost and supporting the necessary technology solutions to reduce plan sponsor and provider administrative burden.”

Specialty drugs have become one of the biggest drivers of ballooning healthcare costs, yet the opaque system that determines prices is permeated with conflicting interests that unnecessarily raise prices and create friction for health plans and their members.

“Reliance Rx provides our health plan customers with a proven specialty pharmacy partner that will compete effectively on price and member experience while not adding additional friction that health plan members often face with other specialty pharmacies,” said Waltz Health Co-founder and CEO Mark Thierer. “With its demonstrated ability to fill prescriptions at scale and its predictable prices, we’re providing access to a reliable, mission-driven specialty pharmacy that can reduce costs and deliver on member expectations.”

About Waltz Health

Waltz Health is a digital health company developing technologies and services that support better-informed decisions on prescription care. Designed for payers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers and self-insured employers, the company offers AI-driven marketplaces to lower overall drug costs, providing better pricing options and more information for consumers while also helping health plans take control of their pharmacy benefits. Founded in 2021 by Mark Thierer and Jonathon Thierer, Waltz Health is headquartered in Chicago and is backed by GV, Define Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, Blue Venture Fund, Byers Capital and Twine Ventures. For more information, visit www.waltzhealth.com.

About Reliance Rx

Reliance Rx is a specialty pharmacy offering national specialty pharmacy fulfillment and care coordination of complex disease states - resulting in greater efficiency, lower costs and improved services. Through enhanced communication between physicians, patients and its specialty pharmacy team, Reliance Rx aims to achieve maximum appropriate therapy adherence and promote positive clinical outcomes. Providing the best possible care drives everything they do, from a truly personalized experience to the effective delivery of specialty pharmacy services. https://www.reliancerxsp.com/.