Zales Announces Sponsorship of Select Players in Matches at US Open and Unveils a Co-Branded Tennis Inspired Capsule Collection with Prince

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, in continued celebration of the brand’s 100th anniversary, Zales announces a sponsorship of select players during US Open matches, one of the most prestigious events in the tennis community. This sponsorship represents a strategic move to further imbed Zales at the intersection of fashion, sports, and culture to attract a younger consumer.

During the Open, Zales will prominently feature its logo on players' uniforms, including a special player patch. In addition, the brand will engage with Gen Z and Millennial audiences through a dynamic hospitality program and a targeted influencer campaign, focusing on digital platforms where these audiences are most active.

Timed to the tournament, Zales is launching a capsule collection with Prince, a global racquets sports and lifestyle brand. Known for its style, quality, and trendsetting designs, Zales continues to inspire fashion-forward moments in unexpected places within the jewelry industry. This new limited edition collection features essential accessories that will appeal to both tennis aficionados and style connoisseurs alike.

“We’ve absolutely loved bringing this collection to life with the Prince team,” shares Angela Kennedy, Vice President of Product Innovation at Zales. “In creating this limited-edition collection, we collaborated with Prince to ensure that the pieces were infused with elements of both brands to allow fans to celebrate their love of tennis and express their personal style in a fun and unique way.”

“Prince is more than a brand, it’s a lifestyle both on and off the court. This collaboration with Zales captures the blend of elegance and energy of tennis which we also want to inspire in our community,” says Matthew Salter, Executive Vice President, Partnership – Marketing at Authentic, owner of the Prince brand. “Together, the two brands are bringing elevated fashion to an unexpected place while maintaining the spirit of the game.”

The assortment features custom-designed sterling silver, yellow gold, and white gold pieces, adorned with diamond accents throughout. Comprised of 14 designs, the line includes tennis necklaces and bracelets in both natural and lab-created diamonds, ranging from 2 ¼-carat total weight – 4 ¼-carat total weight and showcase the iconic Prince ‘P’ detail and a tennis ball at the clasp, merging Zales’ craftsmanship with the charm of the sport. Additionally, the collection offers necklaces featuring a tennis ball or tennis racket in sterling silver and yellow gold, along with a tennis racket bracelet in sterling silver and yellow gold. The tennis ball and tennis racket pieces also showcase the iconic Prince ‘P’ detail at the clasp.

All pieces from the collaboration are available now, ranging from $250 to $7,500 on Zales.com for a limited time.

Additionally, Zales and Prince created a custom-branded tennis racket featuring over 205 total carats of natural diamonds and valued at $2.5M USD. The racket is made up of 794 diamonds, from VVS to SI clarity, including 5 shapes of round, oval, emerald, pear, and marquise diamonds. 621 diamonds cover the grip of the racket, with 173 diamonds on the strings. Each basket that holds the diamonds on the strings was individually custom created for each unique diamond to showcase maximum brilliance. Sizes of the diamonds range from 1/10 carat to over 2 carats. The racket will be featured at the Zales US Open suites for attendees to be photographed with and will show up around New York City over the course of the tournament.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on social channels @Zalesjewelers on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest and @Zales on Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT PRINCE

Prince is a global racquet sports and lifestyle brand that elevates the game of every individual on and off the court. A definitive market leader, Prince is the racquet of choice for elite tennis players and accomplished pros worldwide. The brand is focused on meeting the needs of its wide-ranging customer base with a comprehensive selection of innovative, game-changing equipment and off-court lifestyle offerings. Under the creative direction of David Grutman, Prince creates highly coveted street and fashion collections beloved by A-listers and tastemakers alike.

Shop Prince racquets and equipment at specialty and club retailers, in branded shop-in-shops nationwide and on princetennis.com. The lifestyle collection is available online at PrinceSports.com and select boutique retail stores.

Follow Prince on Instagram, Facebook and X.