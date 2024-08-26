Teton Ridge Unveils Short Film Series "Window to the West"

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teton Ridge, a leading force in Western sports and entertainment, today announced the launch of its new short film series, "Window to the West.” This compelling six-part series captures the spirit of Western culture by delving into the lives and passions of athletes, musicians, craftsmen, artists, and other trailblazers who embody this timeless way of life. Each fifteen-minute episode shines a spotlight on individuals who, through their work and dedication, continue to keep the essence of the West alive while also honoring the animal athletes equally pivotal to the industry.

The series opener, “Horse Sense,” presented by Brumbaugh’s Furniture and Design, debuts on September 23, featuring National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Famer Adan Banuelos. A celebrated athlete and back-to-back Champion of the esteemed American Performance Horseman event, produced by Teton Ridge, Banuelos embodies Western culture through his deep connection to its traditions. This intimate portrait offers insight into his upbringing, exploring the inspirations and values that guide his work, his love for the animals, and the power of teamwork—all of which have paved the way for his journey to becoming a Cutting champion.

"My family has been doing this from day one, passing down a recipe book of experience,” said Adan Banuelos. “From a very young age, I knew this was something I would do forever. I’m excited to share a small window into my journey, portraying how horses can change one's life and how we can improve theirs along the way.”

The series will be broadcast across Teton Ridge’s owned and operated social and digital channels including TR+, Fast Channel and YouTube. The additional five episodes will be unveiled in the coming months and each installment promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant exploration of various figures showcasing what it means to be a part of the Western tradition today.

"With 'Window to the West,' we aim to bring the stories of Western culture's most influential figures to a broader audience, showcasing the authenticity, resilience, and creativity that define the region's icons,” said Deirdre Lester, CEO at Teton Ridge. "This series is a tribute to the people who live and breathe the Western way of life, and we are excited to share their stories with the world."

“Adan has been an integral part of the Brumbaugh's family, sharing our passion for the traditions and values of the American West,” said Sally Brumbaugh, Owner Brumbaugh’s Furniture and Design. “This partnership with Teton Ridge showcases a unique blend of craftsmanship and artistry, celebrating the rich heritage of this story. We are excited to be a part of the beauty and spirit of this timeless landscape.”

To celebrate the release of the series, Teton Ridge is hosting two exclusive premiere events in September—one in New York City during Fashion Week in the Meatpacking District, bringing the heart and horsepower of Texas to the cobblestone streets of the Big Apple and the second screening at the TR9 Ranch, the state of the art, world class equine training facility in Weatherford, Texas. The premiere events will feature additional activations from supporting partners including Bloomer Trailer, Tito's Vodka, and Kemo Sabe.

About Teton Ridge

Teton Ridge is dedicated to preserving and promoting the Western way of life through proactive stewardship of its history and animals, innovative content, events, and experiences. By showcasing the best of Western culture, Teton Ridge connects audiences with the rich traditions, values, and stories that define the American West.