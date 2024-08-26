Shift4 to Acquire Givex Corp., Global Provider of Gift Card, Loyalty & Point-of-Sale Solutions

CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has signed a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") to acquire Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX), a global provider of gift cards, loyalty programs and point-of-sale solutions.

The Arrangement Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and the transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

With 130,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex serves a wide range of businesses in various industries, including notable names such as Nike, Marriott, 7/11, Wendy’s, Best Western, Texas Roadhouse, and many more. The company offers robust gift card and e-gift solutions as well as customizable loyalty programs, and a point-of-sale (POS) system for various business types, among other value-added services.

“Givex has a considerable footprint around the world which will dramatically increase Shift4’s overall customer base,” states Shift4 President Taylor Lauber. “At the same time, their gift card and loyalty solutions are second to none and will add significant value for our current customers, creating stickier relationships and enhancing our overall value proposition. Similar to other deals we have recently completed, this acquisition aligns perfectly with how we like to deploy capital – adding blue-chip merchants at a low customer acquisition cost while delivering additional benefits to our customer base.”

“The Givex team looks forward to joining the Shift4 family and bring our enterprise gift card capabilities and loyalty programs to hundreds of thousands of new customers,” says Don Gray, CEO of Givex. “By combining Shift4’s end-to-end payment solution with our value-added engagement services, we can deliver an unparalleled package to both of our customer bases.”

Advisors

Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Bennet Jones LLP acted as legal counsel to Shift4.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. acted as exclusive financial advisor and Wildeboer Dellelce LLP acted as legal counsel to Givex. Torys LLP acted as legal counsel to the Special Committee.

