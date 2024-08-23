Anaergia Secures Expansion of Scope for Its Long-Term Operations & Maintenance Contract With East Valley Water District, California

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the “Company”, “us”, or “our”) (TSX: ANRG), through its subsidiary, Anaergia Technologies, LLC, has entered into an agreement to expand the scope of its long-term support contract with East Valley Water District (“EVWD”). Under the terms of this amended contract, Anaergia will provide Operations and Maintenance (“O&M”) services for food waste procurement, processing, and power generation to the EVWD for its Sterling Natural Resource Center (“SNRC”) located in Highland, California.

SNRC, is a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility that recovers clean water, energy, and nutrients, from the wastewater. It recoups value from the waste streams by utilizing a series of technologically advanced solutions. These include Anaergia’s high throughput Omnivore™ Anaerobic Digestion system and AMR for nitrogen nutrient recovery which Anaergia delivered under a Design Build contract in 2022.

The SNRC is a multi-award-winning facility receiving the prestigious Clair A. Hill Water Agency Award for Excellence by the Association of California Water Agencies in May 2024, Design Excellence award from the Western Region of DBIA in June 2024, and the Outstanding Capital Project for 2024 from the California Association of Sanitation Agencies in July 2024.

The facility currently has the capacity to convert up to 8 million gallons per day of wastewater and up to 130,000 gallons per day of imported organic waste streams, into three MW of renewable power for the facility, and clean water for replenishing the natural groundwater aquifer.

Annual revenues for operational support for the SNRC, including the additional O&M services under the amended agreement, are expected to be approximately C$4 million. This is Anaergia’s eighth O&M contract in the United States, and most of these relate to facilities that are located in Southern California making us one of the largest operators of digestion and co-digestion infrastructure in this region. It should be noted that this O&M activity is in line with Anaergia’s capital light strategy ensuring long-term revenues and exhibiting our capability to be a significant partner to wastewater utilities.

“The SNRC is testament to the District’s dedication to utilizing advanced technology in converting waste into renewable energy and making every source a resource,” said Michael Moore, EVWD General Manager/CEO. “We are pleased to continue this partnership with Anaergia and maximize the benefit to our community through sustainable solutions,” added Mr. Moore.

“This long-term agreement with EVWD leverages Anaergia's expertise in food waste and wastewater co-digestion with renewable energy generation and extends the services Anaergia is providing to biogas plant owners,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “We are very pleased to be helping EVWD achieve its exemplary sustainability objectives as we pursue our mission to accelerate the world’s clean energy transition by transforming waste into valued resources,” added Mr. Onn.

About East Valley Water District and Sterling Natural Resource Center

EVWD was formed in 1954 to provide water and wastewater services to more than 108,000 residents within the City of Highland and portions of both the City and the County of San Bernardino. EVWD operates under the direction of a five-member elected Board of Directors.

SNRC is a project of EVWD located on North Del Rosa Drive between East Fifth and East Sixth streets, in Highland. The recycled water produced by the SNRC is used to recharge the aquifer of the local Bunker Hill Groundwater Basin. SNRC’s site provides new opportunities for the surrounding community in the form of education and training, community space, and neighborhood street improvements.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases (“GHGs”) by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water through the use of proprietary technologies. With a track record of delivering innovative projects, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to today’s most pressing resource recovery challenges using a broad portfolio of proven technologies and multiple project delivery methods. Anaergia is one of the world’s only companies with a proprietary portfolio of end-to-end solutions that integrate solid waste processing as well as wastewater treatment with organics recovery, high efficiency anaerobic digestion, RNG production and recovery of fertilizer and water from organic residuals. The combination of these technologies enhances carbon-negative biogas, clean water and natural fertilizer production, utilizes a minimized footprint and lowers waste and wastewater treatment costs and GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, the value and duration of the O&M services for the SNRC based on current capacity, and the development, funding, goals and benefits of the SNRC. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of the SNRC, the capability of the Company’s technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia’s operations or financial results are included in Anaergia’s reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.