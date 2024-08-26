TekStart and Cortex Design Partner to Combat Vaping in Schools With Innovative “All Ontario” Solution

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the Ontario Government’s new initiative to tackle cell phone use and vaping in schools, TekStart® and Cortex Design proudly announce a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of students. This partnership introduces a cutting-edge solution called the AirStart Air5, designed to address vaping in school washrooms, aligning with the government’s $30 million (CAD) investment in security upgrades and vape detectors as part of the 2024 Budget.

As vaping among students continues to pose significant health risks, the Ontario Government is taking decisive action to curb its prevalence in schools. With the new funding and a robust plan to install advanced vape detectors and security measures, the government is committed to creating a safer and healthier environment for students.

Addressing the Crisis with Technology and Design

TekStart, founded by CEO Howard Pakosh, is renowned for its expertise in developing high-tech solutions and providing critical support to its partners. The firm’s new AirStart family of innovative vape/smoke detectors and air quality monitors, coupled with its SenseStart cloud-based back-end platform, will empower school administrators to identify vaping incidents and respond to calls for help in washrooms effectively.

Cortex Design, an award-winning design and engineering firm led by CEO Dylan Horvath, brings a wealth of experience in human-centered design and engineering. Their commitment to advancing the human experience ensures that their contributions to this project are both impactful and user-focused.

The new "All Ontario" solution combines TekStart’s advanced technology with Cortex Design’s expertise to offer a comprehensive approach to monitoring and managing vape use in school washrooms. This system not only detects vaping, but also alerts school staff to emergencies, ensuring a swift response to any issues that arise.

The Harmful Impact of Vaping

Vaping among school-age children in Ontario is a growing concern. According to recent surveys, about 29.4% of students in grades 7 to 12 in Ontario reported having tried vaping, with 8.1% vaping nicotine daily. This places Ontario’s youth among the highest users of vaping products globally.

A significant portion of adolescents who vape are using products with high nicotine concentrations, sometimes even higher than traditional cigarettes. Despite regulations limiting nicotine content, unregulated and more potent products are still accessible to teens, which increases the risks of addiction and health complications.. Schools are on the frontline of this issue, needing effective tools to enforce vaping bans and maintain a safe, drug-free environment.

A Unified Approach for a Healthier School Environment

The "All Ontario" solution is designed to be a key component of the broader effort to make school washrooms vape-free spaces. By integrating advanced detection technology with responsive support systems, this initiative aims to significantly reduce vaping incidents and ensure that students can access help when needed.

Howard Pakosh, CEO of TekStart, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Cortex Design on this vital project. Our technology, combined with Cortex’s design expertise, will provide schools with the tools they need to tackle vaping effectively and maintain a safe environment for all students.”

Dylan Horvath, CEO of Cortex Design, added, “Our team is committed to creating solutions that enhance human experience and quality of life. This partnership with TekStart allows us to apply our design and engineering skills to a pressing issue, ultimately supporting the well-being of students across Ontario.”

About AirStart

AirStart’s mission is to make air quality monitoring and measurement simple and pervasive. The AirStart family of vape/smoke detectors and air quality monitors use a patented microchip and AI/ML techniques to identify pollution sources such as vape, smoke, cooking, construction dust, wildfire smoke, and more. The SenseStart air quality monitoring platform will monitor and alert users to poor air quality and pollution events. AirStart products are 100% Canadian, designed and manufactured in the greater Toronto area (GTA). For more information, see www.TekStart.com/airstart

About TekStart®

TekStart® is a leading management consulting and engagement firm based in Toronto, Canada. TekStart are experts in the semiconductor, wireless, consumer electronics and Internet-of-Things markets. Originally established in 2008, TekStart’s specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative solutions. With a track record of supporting over 120 companies, TekStart is dedicated to driving technology to market and delivering impactful results for its partners. TekStart remains privately owned. For more information, see www.tekstart.com

About Cortex Design

Cortex Design is an award-winning design and engineering firm founded by Dylan Horvath, known for its commitment to advancing the human experience through human-centered design and engineering. Established in 1999, Cortex Design’s innovative approach has significantly enhanced stakeholder value across a range of industries. For more information, see www.cortex-design.com