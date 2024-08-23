Advantage Credit Announces Integration with ScoreNavigator

EVERGREEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Credit Inc., a leading provider of credit reporting services, is thrilled to announce its integration with ScoreNavigator, a move that will provide another option for lenders to help their borrowers optimize their credit worthiness.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to use ScoreNavigator tools, which will help their borrowers maximize their credit score potential," said Patrick Tynan, Executive Vice President of Sales Operations at Advantage Credit. "These tools provide education on how financial choices affect credit and shows the most effective changes to improve outcomes, particularly when it comes to qualifying for a loan or getting a better interest rate."

With this new partnership, customers will have access to ScoreNavigator’s comprehensive arsenal of features, but in addition will continue to have access to the Advantage Credit Rescore Express Team. This is a huge advantage to helping borrowers achieve the best scores possible.

“The Rescore Team has been very impressed with the ScoreNavigator platform and are very excited to be able to bring that to customers of Advantage Credit,” said Mindy Leisure, director of rescoring services. “These tools will enable us to continue to provide amazing service to our customers and importantly, continue to help borrowers with their dreams of homeownership.”

ScoreNavigator’s wide-ranging financial and credit education system will provide lenders with the ability to help their borrowers understand and take charge of their financial future by making homeownership a possibility.

About ScoreNavigator

As one of the most sought-after online credit tools and resources, ScoreNavigator's goal is to enhance the quality of its customers' lives by maximizing their financial and credit worthiness. Ultimately, this goal helps the public to build confidence, while shielding its members from the complexities of financial and credit wellness. The company, headquartered in Georgia, was founded in 2007 and boasts an A+ rating as an accredited business by the Better Business Bureau.

About Advantage Credit, Inc.

Advantage Credit Inc. is a national leading provider of mortgage and banking solutions, with corporate offices in Evergreen, Colorado. Advantage Credit Inc. has a proud history of providing superior customer service while leveraging the most advanced credit technologies for leading mortgage companies, banks and credit unions nationwide. For more information on Advantage Credit Inc., please visit www.advcredit.com.