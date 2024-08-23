Investors Capital Group (ICG) Acquires “1501 Jackson Apartments,” 72-Unit Multifamily Property in Omaha, NE

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investors Capital Group (ICG), a multifamily investment firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington, has announced the acquisition of “1501 Jackson Apartments,” a 72-unit midrise multifamily property located in Omaha, NE. This strategic acquisition represents the 5th and final property acquisition under ICG's Apartment Fund 8, following a series of strategic investments aimed at strengthening the fund's portfolio across various key markets.

The property resides in Downtown Omaha, and includes amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, community deck and secured garage.

“We’re excited to place capital in another Nebraska apartment community, particularly such a nice property that is well-positioned for residents to enjoy all the lifestyle benefits of downtown Omaha,” said Mick Halpin, Principal and Managing Member at ICG.

1501 Jackson sits in the heart of Downtown Omaha and is poised to take advantage of concerted public and private investments into the area, including the recently completed 15-acre $325 million Gene Leahy Mall. Other significant projects underway included the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters Tower, which will be the tallest building in the six-state area, a $300 million streetcar system, and the Omaha Airport, which is currently undergoing a $950 million modernization and expansion slated to be completed by 2027.

Scott Koethe of The Mogharebi Group brokered the transaction.

About Investors Capital Group (ICG)

ICG is a Seattle-based real estate investment firm that focuses on opportunistic acquisitions and quality management of multifamily residential properties across the Western United States to provide attractive returns for accredited investors.

With over two decades of experience, ICG has purchased more than $2 billion worth of multifamily housing. The firm is rooted in an extensive background in property management with a conservative underwriting philosophy that lends itself to creating significant value through prudent acquisitions and seasoned asset management, leading to generating above-market returns for investors. ICG strives to build strong relationships with investors, owners, and real estate professionals.