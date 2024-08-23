KBRA Assigns AAA/K1+ Ratings to Various San Diego Unified School District General Obligation Bonds; Affirms Rating for Parity Debt

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a short-term rating of K1+ to the San Diego Unified School District (San Diego County, California): 2024 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series H-1) (Green Bonds) (Federally Taxable); 2024 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2022, Series B-1) (Sustainability Bonds) (Federally Taxable); and, 2024 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series O-1) (Green Bonds) (Federally Taxable).

KBRA additionally assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the District's: 2024 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2018, Series H-2) (Green Bonds); 2024 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2022, Series B-2) (Sustainability Bonds) (Federally Taxable); 2024 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2022, Series B-3) (Sustainability Bonds); and, 2024 General Obligation Bonds (Dedicated Unlimited Ad Valorem Property Tax Bonds) (Election of 2008, Series O-2) (Green Bonds).

Lastly, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AAA for the District's outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

The Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Per consultation with KBRA external counsel, robust bondholder protections are afforded by California’s constitution and state law.

Substantial and diverse tax base that continues to grow, with levy dedicated to debt repayment.

Experienced management team, with demonstrated ability to manage challenges; augmented by significant state and county oversight and monitoring of District budgeting and fiscal reporting.

Credit Challenges

Declining enrollment trend negatively impacts operating revenues.

Limited operating revenue flexibility requires strong expenditure control to maintain financial health.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable at AAA rating level.

For Downgrade

Significant tax base declines which would necessitate a substantial increase in the tax rate for debt service.

A reduction in reserve levels below 2% of annual operating expenditures would erode financial flexibility and weaken credit strength.

