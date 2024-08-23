Manitex International Signs Dealership Agreement With Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment in Support of Its North American PM Crane Sales Expansion

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX), a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions to infrastructure and construction markets, today announced a North American dealership agreement with Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment (“Bruckner’s”). Bruckner’s will sell and support the full line of Manitex equipment solutions in selected markets through their network of 40 support centers located across eight states, including PM articulating cranes.

Bruckner’s began operations in 1932 and has grown to become one of the leading service providers to the on-highway market across its key geographies. Bruckner’s has been family owned and operated for three generations from its headquarters in Amarillo, Texas, and now serves diverse industry end markets, including construction, concrete and energy, and is a main dealer for Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu and Autocar in addition to many vocational truck body brands and accessories.

As an authorized dealer, Bruckner’s team will be certified to sell and support the full Manitex product line.

“In Bruckner’s, we are proud to have a new dealer partner of such high caliber with a first-class industry reputation,” said Michael Coffey, CEO Manitex International. “We are honored to work with this industry leader and encouraged that we share the same core values. Their deep industry experience in vocational truck applications makes them an ideal partner to expand the distribution of our PM Group portfolio of articulated truck crane products within North America, which is a key tenant of our Elevating Excellence growth strategy. With a sales support team exceeding 130 professionals, this partnership will significantly expand our distribution of PM Group products across Bruckner’s key markets in the Midwest and Southwestern United States. The appointment of Bruckner’s also deepens our distribution of Manitex aerial work platforms and boom trucks in these attractive growth geographies.”

“The addition of the Manitex product lines to our portfolio of industry leading products is a major opportunity for Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment along with our subsidiary, BTE Body Co,” said Brian Bruckner, President, Bruckner Truck & Equipment. “We recognize the superior quality and innovation of Manitex cranes that we are partnering to represent to customers across the Southwest. Their products will be a great benefit for our customers.”

Manitex continues to pursue other dealer appointments to address under-served markets in North America, a key aspect of the Company’s strategy to expand the sale of European products within North America.

