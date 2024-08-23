California American Water Partners with Paired Power to Deliver Microgrid Electric Vehicle Charging

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, California American Water announced its partnership with Paired Power, a leading U.S. solar microgrid manufacturer, to deliver resilient renewable energy to its company’s San Diego District electric vehicles without relying on the grid.

The company recently installed Paired Power’s PairTree, a U.S.-made solar canopy that combines solar power with available grid power and battery storage to deliver day or night charging for electric vehicles. As a fully resilient source of electricity, PairTree can also provide emergency backup power during grid outages and help reduce dependence on the grid.

"We are excited to work with Paired Power to complete this important project that will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint and reduce long-term costs to customers," said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. "Utilizing Paired Power’s clean electric power and storage reflects California American Water’s disaster-preparedness and commitment to help meet California’s emission reduction goals and improve locals’ air quality, health, and safety.”

California American Water recognizes that access to clean water is essential for businesses to thrive and communities to flourish. Investing in EV infrastructure helps safeguards public health and the environment. According to the EPA’s emission rates calculator, California American Water will be able to prevent 4,472 pounds - which is roughly the weight of a Tesla Model Y - of CO2 from being emitted into the air annually by using PairTree to charge one vehicle.

“We’re honored that California American Water chose Paired Power to help power its electric vehicles,” said CEO Tom McCalmont. “We made PairTree with the future in mind, and it’s exciting to see our charging solution being embraced by such a respected and forward-thinking water company that serves three quarters of a million Californians.”

California American Water has a longstanding commitment to its customers, as well as the environment. Paired Power’s clean solar powered microgrid EV charging energy is aligned with the company’s legacy of stewardship of the land, air and water in California.

