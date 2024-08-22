Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Launches First-Of-Its-Kind GOTV Ad Campaign During Critical Election Year

The stakes have never been higher. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is meeting the moment through a groundbreaking campaign to mobilize voters, focusing on the power and influence of Black women. This first-of-its-kind campaign uses TV and digital ads to meet voters where they are, emphasizing representation and the importance of seeing ourselves and our families in the democratic process. The initiative aligns with Delta's 111-year commitment to advancing the rights and lives of Black women and our communities.

The stakes have never been higher. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is meeting the moment through a groundbreaking campaign to mobilize voters, focusing on the power and influence of Black women. This first-of-its-kind campaign uses TV and digital ads to meet voters where they are, emphasizing representation and the importance of seeing ourselves and our families in the democratic process. The initiative aligns with Delta's 111-year commitment to advancing the rights and lives of Black women and our communities.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has launched a groundbreaking, six-figure get-out-the-vote (GOTV) ad campaign. This first-of-its-kind effort will be broadcast across major television networks including MSNBC and CNN, as well as on digital and streaming platforms.

The ad is airing during pivotal events, including the Democratic National Convention and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference, with targeted outreach in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.

"As we stand at a pivotal moment in our nation's history, our responsibility to protect the right to vote has never been more critical," said Elsie Cooke-Holmes, International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. "By centering the issues that matter most and harnessing the power of our stories, we are inspiring and mobilizing voters across the country. Together, we can safeguard our freedoms.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has a proud legacy of social action dating back to its founding in 1913 by 22 courageous students at Howard University. This enduring commitment to justice and equality continues today, as the Sorority leads efforts to protect voter rights and ensure that every vote is counted. Through community engagement, litigation, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, Delta Sigma Theta remains at the forefront of the fight for civil rights.

"Storytelling is a powerful tool for change. This ad features multigenerational Black women and spotlights the hard-earned freedoms that are under threat, from voting rights to reproductive rights," said Kerry-Ann Hamilton, founder of Storytelling for Good and co-executive producer. "The campaign is a rallying cry for collective action. We know one person can change the world—imagine what we can do together."

The ad, produced in partnership with Truxton Creative, targets trusted stakeholders who have deep relationships within the Black community, including members of the Divine Nine, HBCU alumni, civic and community leaders, and clergy members, who are critical to voter mobilization. Additionally, the campaign’s digital buy aims to reach younger voters where they are. Coupled with paid media, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is airing a voter mobilization PSA on targeted news and lifestyle cable platforms.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is also taking decisive action to educate, register, and mobilize voters across the nation. With a robust on-the-ground operation, the Sorority has trained 30,000 members this summer at regional conferences held in all seven regions of the United States. Beginning in Hawaii in May and concluding in Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, Delta Sigma Theta is harnessing its vast network to empower communities and ensure every eligible voter is engaged and ready to vote.

Election protection is a cornerstone of the Sorority’s strategy. In response to the wave of restrictive voting laws passed in more than 30 states since 2020, Delta Sigma Theta, in partnership with the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), has filed lawsuits to protect voting rights in Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi. Additionally, Delta Sigma Theta has trained nearly 500 lawyers to staff election command centers and provide legal support for voters facing challenges at the polls. The Sorority is leveraging the strength of its nearly 400 collegiate chapters to engage college students in the electoral process, ensuring they have a voting plan and are equipped to educate their peers.

About Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Since its founding, more than 350,000 women have joined the organization, making it one of the largest predominately Black women’s organizations in the country. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated has more than 1,050 chapters located throughout the United States, the continent of Africa, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, Jamaica, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the Virgin Islands, and the Republic of Korea. The major programs of the Sorority are based upon its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust, which focuses on Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement. To learn more about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, visit www.deltasigmatheta.org