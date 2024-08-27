CORRECTING and REPLACING Blueground Announces CORT as Exclusive Furniture and Housewares Provider for On Demand Housing Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated August 22, 2024 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

BLUEGROUND ANNOUNCES CORT AS EXCLUSIVE FURNITURE AND HOUSEWARES PROVIDER FOR ON DEMAND HOUSING SOLUTIONS

Blueground, the largest global operator of furnished, flexible rentals for 30+ day stays, announces its partnership with CORT Furniture Rental - the nation’s leading provider of furniture rental and transition services in the U.S. This strategic collaboration facilitates Blueground's expansion of its On Demand housing business across the U.S., providing fully furnished living spaces complemented by CORT's stylish, flexible furniture rental and housewares.

Blueground's partnership with CORT exclusively focuses on furniture and housewares rental. CORT's products will help Blueground maintain the high-end design aesthetic its clients anticipate, while offering the comfort and personalization of home for corporate travelers. The On Demand housing model enables Blueground to offer more locations and apartment options, ensuring a wider selection for its clients. Blueground On Demand will be available in 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S.

Blueground was co-founded 10 years ago by CEO Alex Chatzieleftheriou, who, after many years as a business traveler, had experienced first-hand the pain points of living out of hotels while traveling for work for months at a time. He aspired to create a way that people could feel settled and at home, while free to explore the world. Since its inception, Blueground has been committed to transforming houses into homes by providing tech-powered, fully furnished apartments for stays of a month, a year, or even longer. This partnership with CORT, a part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, will offer flexible, stylish, and comfortable furniture options to further personalize the living experience.

"This collaboration with CORT is a significant step forward for Blueground. It enables us to enhance our On Demand program and offer a more personalized, quality living experience to our clients,” said Ryn Jarrett, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Blueground. “We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents and are confident it will further strengthen our position in the industry."

Dan Daly, National Account Executive of the One Point Program at CORT, also expressed his excitement about this new venture. ""We are thrilled to be the furniture rental and housewares provider for Blueground, a company that shares our dedication to providing outstanding quality and service.”

This partnership is a testament to Blueground's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in its service. With CORT's furniture rental solutions, Blueground clients will enjoy even more flexibility and convenience, affirming the company's position as a front-runner in the furnished apartment industry. With 18,000 apartments already in Blueground’s global portfolio, On Demand will now offer even more options and availability for guests, making it possible to find a furnished, flexible rental in any location across the U.S.

About Blueground

Blueground is a global PropTech company that is reinventing the way people live with its curated network of thousands of quality, turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods around the globe, available for stays of a month or longer. Blueground’s tech-enabled platform provides a fully digitized experience from viewing and booking available apartments within minutes to managing the entire stay through the Blueground Guest App. Now renters can book where they want, when they want, and on the terms they want. Blueground is headquartered in New York City, with a portfolio of over 18,000 move-in ready apartments in 33 major metros worldwide, and now access to apartments On Demand in 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. For more information, find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or at www.theblueground.com.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring, and other services. With more than 100 locations including offices, distribution centers, furniture rental showrooms, and furniture outlets across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom, and a global network of partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT’s breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.