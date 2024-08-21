AgTech Breakthrough Awards Recognizes Intelinair as 2024 “AgTech Data Analytics Company Of The Year”

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelinair, an ag data analytics company, today announced it has garnered “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This is the second time in three years the company has been recognized with this prestigious award.

Intelinair’s ag tech platform, AGMRI, has recently been enhanced with AGMRI Analyze - alongside its established in-season analytics suite, AGMRI Insights. AGMRI Insights focuses on the data and information used to make decisions during the crop growing season to protect yield. AGMRI Analyze complements the real-time insights and actionable alerts of AGMRI Insights by offering a retrospective data analysis of the entire crop season to enhance decision making.

By examining crucial factors—including emergence, nutrient deficiency, crop health, hybrid and variety, weather, soil, and machine performance—AGMRI Analyze equips users with the actionable intelligence to guide decision making or make potential changes or improvements for the next year’s crop.

Intelinair’s AGMRI solution monitors the entire field throughout the crop season and delivers timely insights so farmers can make decisions and take actions to protect yield potential. Using a mobile device or tablet, a farmer or ag retailer can pinpoint issues and assess factors that may have impacted their yield while providing convenience and flexibility for users.

“With AGMRI Analyze, we’re taking data-driven decision-making to the next level. Our approach to problem-solving is more than just delivering data; we bring insights in a way that can be used to make decisions on every field to deliver a strong ROI throughout the entire crop season,” said Tim Hassinger, President and CEO of Intelinair. “Thanks to AgTech Breakthrough for recognizing our AGMRI platform and the value it brings to corn and soybean farmers and ag retailers.”

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Intelinair’s AGMRI stands out as the only platform to offer comprehensive and integrated analytics for farmers and ag retailers through the season. Post-crop season insights go beyond assessing yield, quality, and the impact of various management practices, these insights help farmers with future planting seasons and support the adoption of precision farming practices to promote long-term sustainability,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “In a market inundated with technology solutions, Intelinair’s powerful combination of data analytics and machine learning is a game changer and provides a holistic understanding of field conditions to enable data-driven decision-making throughout the crop season, not just part of the season. We’re proud to name them ‘AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year!’”

About Intelinair

Intelinair provides whole-field insights all season long to farmers and ag retailers through its easy-to-use interactive platform, AGMRI. Through AGMRI Insights and AGMRI Analyze, Intelinair’s proven data analytics capabilities tracks every acre, every factor – emergence & population impacts, nutrient utilization, hybrid and variety performance, and even weather impact – for data-driven in-season and postseason decision making and identifies sustainability opportunities. For more information, visit intelinair.com or follow us on our social media channels.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.