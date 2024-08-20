Finio Partners with FreedomRoad Financial in Online Lending for Powersports

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finio, Inc., the revolutionary multi-vertical digital sales and F&I platform, today announced that it has partnered with Evergreen Bank Group’s national lending division, FreedomRoad Financial, one of the most recognized names in motorcycle and powersports financing.

FreedomRoad Financial will integrate its loan origination process with Finio’s cutting-edge digital lending platform giving it instant access to credit applications submitted by customers and dealers through various online channels.

“We need to be where our customers and dealer partners conduct their business,” states Darin Campbell, President, CEO, and Chairman of Evergreen Bank Group. “Increasingly, the place of business is the digital world which facilitates credit discovery and approval even before the customer sets foot in the showroom.”

Finio has created a holistic 360-degree digital retailing and lending solution for powersports, motorcycle, marine, RV, and other industry verticals. The platform comprises website plug-ins for dealers, manufacturers, and online marketplaces, as well as a comprehensive end-to-end desking and transaction system for dealerships.

“FreedomRoad Financial is widely recognized as a leader in motorsports lending,” adds Andy Hinrichs, CEO of Finio. “We are excited about joining forces to bring state-of-the-art FinTech solutions to dealers and customers alike.”

Finio continues to evolve its digital platform to seamlessly facilitate sales, finance, and insurance processes for dealers, manufacturers, lenders, and service providers. The company also offers API integrations to allow its clients to create secure custom solutions.

About FreedomRoad Financial

FreedomRoad Financial, a division of Evergreen Bank Group, is a national powersports lending company providing retail loans exclusively through authorized OEM and dealer partners. FreedomRoad Financial’s product offerings facilitate dreams for motorcycle and powersports enthusiasts, while making things easier for dealers.

For more information, visit www.FRF1.com.

About Evergreen Bank Group

Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank") is an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Evergreen is a technology-driven bank, lending nationwide and committed to delivering world-class experiences by making borrowing and saving simple and easy.

For more information, visit www.evergreenbankgroup.com.

About Finio

Finio, Inc. is a modern credit aggregation platform for the powersports, motorcycle, marine, recreation, commercial vehicle, and other industries. The company’s compliant and secure sales and F&I platform facilitates seamless digital retailing and lending processes between dealerships, manufacturers, lenders, and their customers. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company is backed by an award-winning team of financial technology (FinTech) innovators.

For more information, visit finio.com.