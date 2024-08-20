Alain Afflelou Relies on Informatica to Improve and Ensure Data Trust Across Global Franchises

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced that Alain Afflelou, a top global franchise provider for optical and auditory solutions, is using Informatica’s AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) platform to govern the data collected from its franchisees in 19 countries to make business-critical decisions.

Alain Afflelou was founded in France in 1972. Today, the company has grown to more than 1,400 independently-owned franchise stores throughout the world offering vision and hearing health solutions. Afflelou’s primary customers are their franchisees—who are autonomous merchants—meaning data definitions, organisation, types and formats varied significantly across geographies, making the governance of data a significant challenge. Afflelou turned to Informatica to develop a global, cloud-based data management solution that has robust data governance capabilities to ensure data quality and confidentiality.

“Data is one of the assets that can make a difference in the franchise business. As we need to rely on it to make important decisions, it’s crucial to build trust in it and to give access to it. It helps us to provide services that guide our partners on their operational efficiency on a daily basis,” said Jean-Christophe Leboucher, Chief Data Officer at Alain Afflelou. “We needed a data management platform that could govern, ensure quality and share the data collected across the globe to create a trusted foundation for all our strategic, compliance and reporting needs. The Informatica IDMC platform makes our data fit for business use today, and can grow with us in the future.”

“Alain Afflelou is a fantastic example of what is possible when a company commits to making a digital transformation and the increased value that can be gleaned from a modern cloud data management platform,” said Emilio Valdés, Senior VP, EMEA and LATAM Sales at Informatica. “Holistic, trusted, governed and shared data can bring significant benefits to any business, but Afflelou proves this impact at scale, across thousands of locations.”

