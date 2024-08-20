Bhutan Telecom Boosts Network Capabilities with Ciena

THIMPHU, Bhutan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the Kingdom of Bhutan, Bhutan Telecom is deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) coherent routing solutions to support booming traffic demands. With Ciena’s 5164, 8110 and 8114 routers, Bhutan Telecom will improve the customer experience especially as its customers move towards new technologies like edge cloud applications.

Karma Tshewang, Technical Director, Bhutan Telecom said: “Post pandemic, the local community continues to work, play and leverage digital content in the comfort of their homes. We’re also seeing renewed interest from connected tourists to the world’s happiest country. Hyperconnectivity is set to be a game-changer in helping transform Bhutan into a digital society and we’re working with Ciena to improve connectivity and reduce latency.”

Ciena’s 5164, 8110 and 8114 coherent routers were remotely deployed, tested and turned up by Ciena Services, who also custom designed the provider’s network. Developed specifically for space-constrained locations, Ciena’s 5164 Router is perfect for landlocked Bhutan, while Ciena’s temperature-hardened 8114 Router is suitable for Bhutan, which experiences varying temperatures. In addition, with the 8110 Coherent Aggregation Router, Bhutan Telecom can help with reducing network latency, improving the quality of experience for users.

Amit Malik, Vice President and Sales Leader, Ciena India & South Asia, said: “Market dynamics are accelerating the push for cloud, and residential connectivity that together drives the need to leverage IP network modernization to capitalize on these new opportunities. With Ciena’s purpose-built coherent routers, Bhutan Telecom is improving the customer experience and cementing its role as a leading provider.”

About Bhutan Telecom

Bhutan Telecom Limited (BTL) is the leading provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the Kingdom of Bhutan. Besides fixed line telephony, it provides GSM Mobile services under its flagship brand B-Mobile, and Internet Services under the brand name of DrukNet. It is the leading provider of both mobile telephony and Internet services in the country, and the only fixed line telephony services provider in the country.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

