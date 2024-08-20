Zayo Extends Middle-Mile Network to Provide Reliable Internet Access for Thousands Across Dallas County

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo, a leading communications infrastructure provider, announced today that it has been awarded $27.8 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to expand critical middle-mile infrastructure and help deliver equitable Internet access across Dallas County. The project will enable local internet service providers (ISPs) to extend high-speed internet to areas most in need, including approximately 24,000* households in Dallas County that currently lack home internet access, and serve as a catalyst for future economic growth and innovation in the region.

Without adequate middle-mile infrastructure, many communities in the county face deep inequities in Internet access and affordability, limiting opportunities for remote work, online education, and virtual healthcare. Zayo’s new middle-mile fiber network in Dallas County will directly address these regional disparities in digital services through the construction and upgrades of over 60 miles of middle-mile network infrastructure across Dallas County and in up to 10 priority zip codes, selected based on a general needs assessment.

Beyond the infrastructure investment, Zayo is also partnering with Texas-based national nonprofit Compudopt, which provides technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities. With a $150K investment over two years, Zayo will fund the distribution of 300 laptops including two years of multi-language tech support and warranties, to Dallas County students and school-aged children. Combined with Compudopt’s digital literacy and workforce development curriculums for new Internet users, this initiative is expected to positively impact approximately 1,500 individuals.

“Zayo’s work with Dallas County is a game-changer for local communities, particularly those currently without access to reliable internet. By enabling local ISPs to provide competitive services, we’re not only making internet connectivity more accessible and affordable for Dallas County residents but also opening doors for local communities to take advantage of enhanced broadband access. However, laying the infrastructure isn’t enough, which is why Zayo is also investing in the future of Dallas County, providing residents with the tools and skills needed in an increasingly connected world,” said Brian Daniels, Chief Sales Officer at Zayo.

“Dallas County residents, and lower-income residents in particular, face significant challenges both in affording Internet services, and in obtaining the devices needed to make effective use of these services,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins. “Dallas County is committed to improving its digital infrastructure and literacy resources to enable equitable Internet access and digital opportunities for every member of the community. Our partnership will help our most in-need residents receive both affordable, high-speed internet services and the hardware to utilize them to their full potential.”

“Though many of us use a computer every day with ease, this is not the reality for thousands of Dallas County families, some of whom have never owned an in-home device,” said Megan Steckly, Compudopt CEO. “While device accessibility is the first step toward digital equity, we must equip our communities with the knowledge and resources to make the most of their computers. Compudopt is proud to partner with Zayo and Dallas County to continue advancing our North Texas impact and laying the foundation for economic mobility.”

The Dallas County Middle-Mile Fiber Network project comes on the heels of Zayo's recent middle-mile initiative in Nevada and the groundbreaking of its National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)-funded Oregon-California-Nevada route, reinforcing the company’s mission to enhance connectivity and support increased bandwidth needs in locations that need it the most.

To learn more about Zayo’s middle-mile efforts, visit: https://www.zayo.com/digital-equity/.

To sign up for the Zayo Compudopt Programs in Dallas County:

Digital Skills Building (standard digital skills course for adults): https://www.compudopt.org/digitalskills

Tech Programs (gamified digital skills learning for ages 6-26): https://www.compudopt.org/ourprograms

About Zayo

For more than 17 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. The Zayo group of companies connects 400 global markets with a future-ready network that spans over 18 million fiber miles and 145,000 route miles. Zayo's tailored connectivity solutions and managed services enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from core to cloud to edge. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Compudopt

Compudopt is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to provide technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities. Founded in 2007, Compudopt has provided device access, training, and support to hundreds of thousands of individuals across the country. Compudopt operates in 57 cities and 22 states across the US.

Disclaimer:

This communication was prepared by Zayo Group using funds under award 32-40-MM339 from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC). The statements, findings, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the NTIA or DOC.

*Source: Columbia Telecommunications Corporation