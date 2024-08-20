Bluesight Streamlines B2B Integration with Platform Consolidation and Cleo’s Blended Services

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Established in 2011, Bluesight provides simple medication tracking from purchase to patient administration, for customers including hospital pharmacists, diversion specialists, and pharmacy supply chain organizations. The software development company relies on robust integration software to process large EDI files and millions of transactions annually.

As Bluesight’s business evolved over the past dozen or so years, it became clear that its B2B supply chain integration strategy needed to be revisited. The original combination of multiple in-house integration solutions and reliance on various EDI vendors resulted in a costly and overly complex integration configuration, lengthy and problematic trading partner onboarding times, and poor visibility. This hindered Bluesight’s ability to scale its business.

To ensure Bluesight’s operations could keep up with business growth, the software development company replaced its in-house solutions and EDI vendors with one platform that could accommodate all its needs, now and well into the future -- Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC). Additionally, Bluesight turned to and continues to utilize Cleo’s blended services approach, which is a custom Managed Services option where integration responsibilities are split between Bluesight and Cleo’s team of experts.

By migrating to CIC and utilizing Cleo’s blended services approach, Bluesight discovered and created value through numerous straightforward integration improvements, including:

Platform consolidation —EDI and API combined into one, easy-to-use solution

—EDI and API combined into one, easy-to-use solution Increased internal bandwidth —Cleo’s blended services approach frees Bluesight to concentrate on developing innovative products

—Cleo’s blended services approach frees Bluesight to concentrate on developing innovative products Fast trading partner onboarding —leading to accelerated sales cycles, faster time-to-revenue, and more satisfied customers

—leading to accelerated sales cycles, faster time-to-revenue, and more satisfied customers Scalability —reliable processing for large files and a high volume of transactions

—reliable processing for large files and a high volume of transactions Trustworthy protocol and standards support —connect with any trading partner

—connect with any trading partner In-depth visibility—drill down into transactions, integrations, processes, and errors, with all integration data available in a centralized dashboard

Bluesight’s Technical Program Manager, Ravi Boppana says, “By offloading EDI processing to Cleo, now we can seamlessly manage the high transaction volumes that our business requires. This allowed us to shift our efforts from the complexities of integration to supporting our company’s core business focus: developing exceptional Bluesight products that transform the world of medicine.”

View the complete Bluesight Case Study here.

About Bluesight

Bluesight simplifies medication tracking from purchase to patient administration. With a suite of Medication Intelligence™ solutions, Bluesight enables hospitals and health systems to worry less about inventory, compliance and costs and focus on what matters most: patient care. More than 2,200 United States and Canadian hospitals depend on Bluesight every day to optimize pharmacy operations, prevent risk and noncompliance and improve financial health. For more information, please visit Bluesight’s website.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.