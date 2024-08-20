Lobyco Announces Strategic 5-Year Partnership with Australian United Retailers to Enhance Loyalty and Promotions Capabilities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lobyco, the global leader in grocery loyalty programs, today announced the signing of an agreement with Australian United Retailers Ltd. (AUR), a prominent collective of independently owned supermarkets, convenience, and liquor retailers. This strategic partnership will see Lobyco deliver a cutting-edge loyalty app and a comprehensive promotions platform, enabling AUR to offer localized, personalized member promotions at scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with AUR and bring our loyalty and promotions solutions to their extensive network," said Jan Madsen, CEO at Lobyco. "Our technology is designed to provide a seamless and personalized experience for members, and we are confident that AUR's customers will greatly benefit from the enhanced capabilities we are delivering."

AUR is made up of more than 550 independently owned supermarkets, convenience and liquor retailers, including well-known brands such as FoodWorks, Farmer Jack’s, and LiquorWorks. With around 90% of Australians enrolled in at least one loyalty program as of 2024, AUR wanted to provide its retailers with a solution to engage better with its customers. It turned to Lobyco to help roll out the new loyalty program, which is expected to go live in early 2025, to their 550+ stores nationwide.

"AUR is committed to providing exceptional value and experiences to our members," said Rick Wight, CEO at AUR. " Partnering with Lobyco allows us to leverage their expertise and technology to create bespoke, engaging, and personalized experiences for our collective customers. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this partnership will bring."

For more information about Lobyco and their solutions, please visit www.lobyco.com.

About Lobyco:

Lobyco builds engaging loyalty, promotions and checkout propositions for retailers around the world. The company’s versatile and valuable marketing toolkit powers targeted and personalized customer engagement, unlocking superior experiences that keep shoppers coming back for more. Lobyco’s solutions are enriched by gamification, continuity and self-checkout to ensure the customer remains at the centre of the relationship. With grocery clients in North America, EMEA and APAC, Lobyco is precisely tailored to work with grocers, grow their share of wallet and unlock new revenue streams.