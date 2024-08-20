Lambda Announces Strategic Partnership with SK Telecom to Expand Cloud Services in South Korea

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lambda, the AI developer cloud, today announced a partnership with South Korea's largest mobile telecommunications company, SK Telecom (SKT). Amid increasing demand for AI infrastructure in South Korea, the partnership with SK Telecom represents a key step in Lambda’s vision to bring its AI Cloud to engineers across the world.

“SKT shares in our vision to make GPU compute as ubiquitous as electricity,” said Lambda CEO and co-founder, Stephen Balaban. “Given the rapid pace of AI innovation happening in South Korea, we’re excited to partner with SKT in their mission to transform their company and country into a global AI powerhouse.”

As part of the agreement, Lambda and SK Telecom will deploy Lambda’s AI Cloud platform into SK Broadband’s Gasan data center later this year, enabling SK Telecom to introduce a South Korea based GPU cloud service. This deployment will enable SK Telecom to bring local AI cloud services to enterprises, startups, and research labs in South Korea.

“Through our strategic partnership with Lambda, we are able to bolster SK Telecom’s leadership in AI services and capabilities while unlocking new business opportunities,” said Kim Kyeong-deog, Vice President and Head of Enterprise Business Division at SK Telecom.

About Lambda

Lambda was founded in 2012 by AI engineers with published research at the top machine learning conferences in the world. Our GPU cloud and on-prem hardware enables AI engineers to easily, securely and affordably build, test and deploy AI products at scale. Lambda’s mission is to accelerate human progress with ubiquitous and affordable access to computation. One person, one GPU.