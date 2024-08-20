Omada Health Partners With the State of Alaska to Reach Rural Populations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omada Health, the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced it is partnering with Alaska to expand virtual care access to thousands of residents across the state. The state’s Fresh Start Campaign provides free health programs and resources to eligible residents, including Omada’s Prevention, Hypertension, and Diabetes behavior change programs. Given the state’s diverse population and rural landscape, many individuals face barriers to receiving traditional healthcare services. Through the Omada program made available by Fresh Start, residents are matched with an Omada coach–and either a certified diabetes or hypertension specialist, depending on the program–to help them eat healthier, move more, lose weight, prevent or manage diabetes, and maintain healthy blood sugar and blood pressure.

“My administration has been working hard to create data-driven programs for a healthier, more sustainable Alaska,“ said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “A healthy population is essential for the long-term success of Alaska.”

More than 80 percent of factors determining health outcomes occur between doctor’s visits, including socioeconomic and behavioral factors known as social drivers of health, which can refer to access to healthy food and transportation. According to a 2023 report, two thirds of Alaska adults are overweight or obese. Fresh Start’s online program is designed to enable Alaska residents and their families to live their healthiest lives, regardless of where they live and work. To-date, Alaska residents participating in Fresh Start have lost over 30,000 pounds across the virtual Prevention, Diabetes, and Hypertension programs.

“We are so honored to work with Governor Dunleavy and his administration, who are committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of their state residents. Taking care of one’s health is challenging enough, but factoring in social drivers of health, there are barriers for individuals that are often out of their control,” said Carolyn Jasik, MD, Omada’s Chief Medical Officer. “Alaska is a unique state that has a diverse population who have varying health needs. If we can reach people when and where they are comfortable, and through virtual programs, we can collectively provide healthcare to people who otherwise wouldn’t have access.”

