AVAIO Partners with Sunbird Energy, Underscoring its Commitment to Sustainable Digital and Energy Solutions Across Quebec

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVAIO Digital Partners (ADP), a data center business developing sustainable hyperscale data centers in North America and Europe, is pleased to announce its partnership with one of Quebec's leading renewable energy developers, Sunbird Energy (“Sunbird”). The partnership integrates Sunbird’s renewable energy capabilities with ADP’s large scale development project in Gatineau.

As a result of the partnership, ADP will work with Sunbird to bring innovative power, transmission, and heat reuse solutions for its planned state-of-the-art sustainable data center development in the Province. ADP’s development in Gatineau is currently underway and intended to serve the rapidly growing cloud services and AI demand in Quebec, Greater Outaouais, and the National Capital Region.

“As a leader in the development of new sustainable energy solutions in Quebec, Sunbird is an ideal partner for ADP’s Gatineau project,” said AVAIO Partner Anthony Gordon. “Quebec is an ideal proving ground for new renewable power and digital infrastructure integration strategies, and Sunbird is the right local partner to bring this project forward and make the Outaouais Region a new zone of digital and sustainable energy innovation. We have been waiting for two years for Hydro Quebec to provide us a contract for connecting to the grid, which is the last element needed before we can move forward with this innovative project. We hope Hydro Quebec and the Quebec government will see the promise this approach offers for supporting Quebec’s technology, industrial, and environmental goals.”

“Sunbird Energy is proud to partner with AVAIO Digital Partners on this major digital infrastructure project,” added Simon Lafleur, Founder and President of Sunbird Energy. “This partnership highlights our commitment to renewable energy and underscores our dedication to supporting the energy transition and promoting sustainable economic development. By deploying our solar and energy storage solution, connected to our advanced energy management software, we are providing our partner the tools they need to build a data center that will preserve the integrity of Hydro-Québec's grid in the region, while setting a new standard for diligent data centers in the province. We're pleased to see AVAIO adopt Sunbird's new vision of energy consumption.”

About AVAIO Digital Partners:

AVAIO Digital is a data center business managed by AVAIO Capital. AVAIO Capital is a build-to-core infrastructure investment firm led by professionals from investment, development, engineering, construction, and operating backgrounds. ADP is pursuing build-to-suit development and construction of sustainable hyperscale data centers in the Americas and Europe. Funded by a $750 million equity commitment from a large investment manager with more than $25 billion of assets under management, AVAIO Digital has a pipeline of hyperscale projects already under development in the US, Canada and Western Europe representing over 500 MWs of potential capacity. More information can be found at http://www.avaiodigital.com.