Wealthspire Advisors Forms Partnership with Professional Golfer Matthieu Pavon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealthspire Advisors LLC (“Wealthspire”), an NFP company and top-ranked1 independent registered investment advisor (RIA), today announced its partnership with professional golfer Matthieu Pavon, winner of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, who is ranked 20th in pursuit of the FedEx Cup on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour2.

“At Wealthspire, we develop personal and trusted relationships with our clients to help them meet their life and financial goals,” said Mike LaMena, chief executive officer of Wealthspire Advisors. “We understand the financial complexities athletes face at varying stages of their career and want to assist them in attaining their aspirations. The Wealthspire family is proud to support Matthieu in his pursuit of excellence.”

Pavon will be playing next at the BMW Championship from August 22 through August 25 at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. He will also be featured on the upcoming season of Wealthspire’s Great Aspirations podcast, which focuses on the theme “life amplified.” Hosted by LaMena, this season highlights eight extraordinary stories of people and their journey to leading lives of purpose and inspiration.

In addition to the partnership with Pavon, Wealthspire has a name, image, and likeness (NIL) program that sponsors collegiate athletes in various sports. The firm has an established practice serving athletes and entertainers, continuing to bolster its expertise and capabilities in this space with recent acquisitions.

“Whether we’re working with an executive, business owner, professional athlete, or busy parent, our team is committed to managing all aspects of a client’s financial life so they can spend more time doing what they love, and this partnership with Matthieu is no exception. He must rely not only on himself but also on his team to be successful on the golf course, and we’re proud to be part of that,” said John Kovacs, managing director and Palm Beach Gardens office lead. “By supporting athletes such as Matthieu, Wealthspire is making a deeper investment in one of its areas of expertise and creates opportunities for our team and clients to rally behind a shared cause – the support of an athlete’s ability to take home big wins in their sport.”

About Wealthspire Advisors

Wealthspire Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment advisor that oversees, across its entities, $27.4 billion* in assets under management, 23 offices across the U.S., and more than 110 advisors. In 2023, the firm was recognized as a top RIA firm by Barron’s, Forbes/Shook, and Financial Advisor Magazine.1 Offering financial planning, investment management, family office, and outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services, Wealthspire Advisors brings together experts in various aspects of wealth management to serve its clients. For more information, please visit www.wealthspire.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, they serve a diversity of clients, industries, and communities. Their global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, they put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture they’re proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

1 Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms – 2023 – Published in September 2023, based on data as of 6/30/2023. Forbes – America’s Top RIA Firms – 2023 – Ranking published October 2023, based on values as of March 31, 2023. Financial Advisor Magazine – Top Registered Investment Advisors – Published July 12, 2024, based on data from December 2022-December 2023. For a full list of awards disclosures, please visit our website at https://www.wealthspire.com/privacy-policy/awards-disclosures/.

2 Professional Golf Association (PGA) as of August 19, 2024.

*AUM as of 6/30/2024 for Wealthspire Advisors LLC and its subsidiaries.

Wealthspire Advisors is the common brand and trade name used by Wealthspire Advisors LLC and its subsidiaries, separate registered investment advisers and subsidiary companies of NFP Corp., an Aon company.

© 2024 Wealthspire Advisors