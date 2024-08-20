Aetrex Launches Tootsie™, an Industry-First 3D Foot Scanning Technology for Children

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aetrex, Inc. (“Aetrex”), a global market leader in foot scanning technology and data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear, today announced the launch of its new children’s foot scanning technology, Tootsie™. Available within the software of Aetrex’s premium 3D foot scanner, Albert 2 Pro, the program features a friendly monster named Tootsie who guides children through the foot scanning process in a fun and educational way. With each foot scan, the software provides comprehensive and accurate 3D foot measurements and a recommended shoe size. Available now, the new software is gaining momentum in over 1,000 retail doors in the U.S., including Tradehome and select DSW stores. They have recently implemented Tootsie with the goal to provide a fun and easy shoe shopping experience for both children and their parents, while driving traffic and customer loyalty.

Industry data shows kids ages 4-6 are likely to change shoe sizes up to three times per year, and only an estimated one in three kids are wearing the proper shoe size. This can lead to various foot problems, including athlete’s foot and blisters. With Tootsie, families can be sure their kids get sized properly for the best fitting shoes, which in turn helps prevent future foot problems. Once a child stands on the Albert 2 Pro, Tootsie guides them through the foot scanning process, encouraging them to stand still by counting to five before capturing their unique foot data. The talking monster also dances during the seconds long scanning process, equipping parents and store associates with accurate foot measurements and recommended shoe size.

"Tootsie is truly changing the game for kid’s shoe shopping. The foot measuring process for kids today typically involves a parent struggling to help put a wiggling child onto a Brannock device, measuring one foot at a time, which is not usually fun for the child or the parent,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO of Aetrex. “Our goal was to design a kids-specific scanning software to keep the child excited and entertained during the scan process, and to quickly measure both feet at the same time. Shoe shopping for kids should be fun and not like going to the dentist, like it was before Tootsie.”

Following the initial foot scan, Tootsie sends parents a six-month reminder to get their children’s feet re-scanned, ensuring kids have proper fitting shoes year-round for their rapidly growing feet. Through this process, retailers can build customer loyalty and offer personalized marketing materials that can help increase their bottom line. Participating retailers also have the option to offer Tootsie-branded promotional items such as balloons, stickers, temporary tattoos, and t-shirts to children who use the foot scanner, which helps drive further excitement and participation.

Current Aetrex technology partners who sell children’s shoes can immediately and seamlessly integrate the Tootsie software into their Albert 2 Pro scanners free of charge. To learn more about Tootsie and the Albert 2 Pro, visit aetrex.com/technology.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology and data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro and Albert 3DFit (2022 and 2023 CES Innovation Award Honorees), Albert Pressure and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 50 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the worlds #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.