Kubiya Raises a Fresh $6M to Launch AI Teammates, A New Way for Developers to Delegate DevOps Tasks to a Trusted Digital Colleague

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kubiya, the leading Conversational AI solution for DevOps teams, has closed its $12 million seed round with a $6 million extension of equity and debt financing and launched a paradigm-breaking new platform, AI Teammates, that enables true delegation of complex tasks to digital colleagues through organic, human-like conversations.

Already, thousands of developers, including engineering teams from large enterprises to mature startups like A+E Networks and Morse, are confidently delegating critical tasks in production to Kubiya's AI Teammates.

Traditional automation often requires extensive planning, coding, and maintenance, challenging the time-to-automation paradox. In contrast, Kubiya's AI Teammates leverage a full-stack AI, infrastructure as code, and LLMs to offer fluid, adaptable, and scalable automation. They seamlessly integrate into current organizational processes and platforms without the need for exhaustive planning, fostering genuine teamwork. The true value of Kubiya's AI Teammates is their ability to allow users to delegate tasks, enhancing autonomy, predictability, and efficiency. Their interactive nature enables a bi-directional exchange between operators and users, dynamically adjusting to the evolving needs of the business. This ensures a predictable and scalable automation solution.

“What Kubiya has done is allow us to really do end-to-end automation by writing code in just simple English language. It has helped us to automate a part of our escalation management system which was not possible before,” said Neeraj Mendiratta, VP of platform engineering at A+E Networks. “Kubiya has really helped us to drive a lot of efficiency and reduce the time for us to fix failures. We can't wait to see how we can expand this in other areas.”

By reducing the time-to-automation to a casual English sentence, operations teams can delegate the undifferentiated heavy-lifting roles such as solving Jira queues, allowing for self-service infrastructure, managing CICD pipelines, handling elevated permissions, self-healing systems, and much more.

“If fully automating a process were as simple as asking a colleague to take on a task, delegating with trust that it would be completed in a predictable, controllable, and auditable manner, then almost anything could be automated,” weighed in Kubiya co-founder and CEO Amit Eyal Govirin. “What we have done at Kubiya is change the form factor of automation into delegation.”

Heavybit led Kubiya’s current financing, with Hyperwise VC participating. Chef co-founder and Heavybit partner Jesse Robbins will join the Kubiya board. HashiCorp co-founder Armon Dadgar has joined as a company advisor, and angel investors include Slack co-founder Cal Henderson and other DevOps luminaries that grew their startups into multi-billion dollar businesses.

“Delegation is the new automation,” said Jesse Robbins, general partner at Heavybit and DevOps pioneer. “Kubiya's groundbreaking AI Teammates gives people on overloaded infrastructure and platform teams new superpowers by delegating boring repetitive tasks and nuisances so they can focus on what matters. Amit and Shaked are years ahead of anything else I've seen and are already rolling out to enterprise customers in production. We are truly excited to back the team and to help shape the next decade of innovation in infrastructure.”

About Kubiya

Kubiya is paving the way for the next generation of Conversational AI for DevOps where humans do the thinking, and the machines do the hard work. Co-founded by CEO Amit Eyal Govrin and CTO Shaked Askayo in 2022, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv and backed by Heavybit and Hyperwise VC. For more information visit: https://www.kubiya.ai/.

About Heavbit

Heavybit is the leading investor in developer-first startups that turn visions into movements, products into platforms, and contributors into communities. Since 2013, Heavybit companies have redefined how early teams build, deploy, secure, and scale mission-critical technology. https://heavybit.com