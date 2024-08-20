Eaton helps Dallas Fort Worth International Airport build new electric Central Utility Plant and accelerate progress toward net zero carbon emissions

Eaton helps Dallas Fort Worth International airport build its innovative electric Central Utility Plant and accelerate progress toward net zero carbon emissions. (Image courtesy of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport)

Eaton helps Dallas Fort Worth International airport build its innovative electric Central Utility Plant and accelerate progress toward net zero carbon emissions. (Image courtesy of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport)

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton announced it won a contract to help Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) build its innovative electric Central Utility Plant (eCUP). The project aims to help DFW achieve its ambitious net zero carbon emissions goal by 2030 and is supported by partial funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Eaton’s equipment contribution to the project is valued at nearly $10 million and expected to be installed in the spring of 2025.

The central utility plant is planned to be fueled primarily by electricity the airport purchases from 100% renewable sources and will provide additional capacity to address future heating and cooling demand as the airport grows.

“We’re proud to be part of this pioneering sustainability project that demonstrates how to simultaneously expand a critical building’s footprint while reducing environmental impact,” said Angie McMillin, president of Energy Solutions and Services at Eaton. “There’s substantial federal support for infrastructure investments enabling far more resilient and sustainable energy systems. Providing the solutions, services and expertise needed to help the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport make this project a reality showcases our ability to help customers reduce emissions while improving reliability and return on investment.”

Eaton is providing DFW with the electrical infrastructure, services and expertise needed to help safely construct the central utility plant, including:

- Vital power distribution equipment, including medium- and low-voltage assemblies, panelboards, medium-voltage transformers, busway and more to establish a safe, reliable electrical backbone for the utility plant

- Engineering services and consultation to safely startup equipment and perform essential power system, electrical safety studies

- Experienced support as a longtime government contractor to meet the federal government’s funding requirements for infrastructure projects

Eaton is helping customers simplify compliance with federal guidelines for critical infrastructure projects. To streamline this project, Eaton helped DFW demonstrate compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Project (AIP) funds and domestic preference requirements. Learn more about Eaton’s solutions for federal clean energy, stimulus and infrastructure initiatives.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.