MultiCare Health System Selects Azra AI’s Cutting-Edge Platform to Identify Cancer at the Earliest Moment

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azra AI, a healthtech leader harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow automation to accelerate the identification and treatment of cancer, has partnered with MultiCare Health System to implement its comprehensive oncology platform. MultiCare will utilize Azra AI's end-to-end solution to enhance patient care and operational efficiency across the entire cancer care continuum, from suspicion to survivorship.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared mission: to offer hope to every patient by enabling the earliest possible detection and treatment of cancer. Azra AI’s cutting-edge platform harnesses the power of AI to identify critical insights from unstructured pathology and radiology reports, and other clinical data in real-time — empowering caregivers to make swift, informed navigation and care decisions. By automating key oncology workflows, Azra AI allows healthcare providers to prioritize patient care over administrative tasks, thereby improving both clinical outcomes and the patient experience.

Azra AI's platform provides the industry's only end-to-end SaaS solution built with healthcare organizations, for healthcare organizations. This integrated approach ensures that hospitals can surface cancer patients at the earliest possible moment, allowing them to get those patients to their first treatment faster, because every day counts when it comes to cancer.

Azra AI’s platform provides significant benefits across the cancer care continuum:

Accelerates Outreach: By identifying and classifying cancer diagnoses in pathology reports in real-time, patient navigators and other care team members can reach out to newly diagnosed cancer patients within hours – rather than days or weeks.

By identifying and classifying cancer diagnoses in pathology reports in real-time, patient navigators and other care team members can reach out to newly diagnosed cancer patients within hours – rather than days or weeks. Prevents Delayed Treatment: Our solution identifies high-risk patients from radiology and screening reports, reducing the chances of missed incidental findings, preventing delays in treatment, and improving patient outcomes.

Our solution identifies high-risk patients from radiology and screening reports, reducing the chances of missed incidental findings, preventing delays in treatment, and improving patient outcomes. Streamlines Administration: Automation of manual tasks like case finding and data abstraction frees up valuable time for healthcare staff, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

Automation of manual tasks like case finding and data abstraction frees up valuable time for healthcare staff, allowing them to focus more on patient care. Prioritizes Patients in a Queue: Our platform enables oncology teams to surface all patients needing care in a prioritized queue, ensuring that patients with the greatest needs are addressed first and foremost.

Our platform enables oncology teams to surface all patients needing care in a prioritized queue, ensuring that patients with the greatest needs are addressed first and foremost. Enhances Patient Management: Comprehensive documentation and management of the patient journey from initial symptoms to survivorship ensure a seamless and personalized care experience.

Comprehensive documentation and management of the patient journey from initial symptoms to survivorship ensure a seamless and personalized care experience. Improves Treatment Planning: Simplified Tumor Board reviews, seamless case identification, and coordinated care enable more effective and timely treatment planning, benefiting both patients and care teams.

Simplified Tumor Board reviews, seamless case identification, and coordinated care enable more effective and timely treatment planning, benefiting both patients and care teams. Boosts Operational Efficiency: Real-time analytics provide actionable insights that enhance the quality of care and drive growth in oncology service lines, resulting in better patient retention and financial performance.

“We’re honored to partner with MultiCare Health System in their unwavering dedication to patient care,” said John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI. “Our AI-powered platform is designed to support healthcare providers by automating critical oncology workflows, enabling earlier intervention and improved survival rates. This partnership highlights our commitment to transforming cancer care and delivering tangible benefits to patients and healthcare teams alike.”

About Azra AI

