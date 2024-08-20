Hotel Lincoln Selects ROH Payments and Revenue Management Platform, Reducing Aging Accounts Receivables (AR) and Improving the Bottom Line

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform designed to help hotels increase profitability, today announced that Hotel Lincoln, a hotel with contemporary midwestern charm and sweeping views of Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan, has chosen its platform to seamlessly track and reconcile bookings. ROH is also expediting Hotel Lincoln’s payment processing, providing clear visibility into fast-paced transactions that are quickly captured and tracked with card-on-file collection and authorization, enhancing collaboration between sales and finance and providing a seamless client experience.

“In the fast-paced hospitality industry, where properties manually manage hundreds, even thousands, of bookings that each have differing payment schedules, properties are facing unnecessary risk due to aging AR,” Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder, ROH. “At ROH we’ve worked hand-in-hand with finance and sales teams to understand the root of these challenges and create a system to minimize that accounting risk. It’s gratifying to see partners like Hotel Lincoln reap the rewards of our technological efforts to seamlessly manage accounting and AR needs, ultimately increasing profitability.”

Hotel Lincoln is part of the JdV by Hyatt collection of vibrant, independent hotels that offer true reflections of the urban neighborhoods they call home. With event spaces spanning 5,000 square feet, nearly 200 rooms and its Joy of Meetings program, Hotel Lincoln provides group events, company meetings and retreats, an environment that encourages creativity and productivity.

About ROH

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform that optimizes the sales and finance teams, unlocking profitability for hotels. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands. ROH’s leading technology, automation and workflow tools unlock productivity for hotel operators by enabling them to effortlessly manage sales, payments and finances all in one place.

Developed by industry leaders, ROH has established relationships with leading hospitality brands collectively managing over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV), including Loews Hotels & Resorts, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality.

ROH is quickly becoming the system of record for forward-thinking hospitality groups as they optimize sales and finance operations and is proudly backed by investors including Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.