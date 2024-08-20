Kohler Uninterruptible Power and ZincFive Team Up to Deliver Safe, Sustainable Nickel-Zinc Energy Storage Solutions for Data Centers

HAMPSHIRE, England & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohler Uninterruptible Power (KUP), provider of innovative UPS systems backed by exceptional support, and ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, today announced that Kohler will add the ZincFive BC Series Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Battery Cabinets to its portfolio of battery systems available for data center backup power. Nickel-zinc batteries, known for their safety and sustainability, are now available for select Kohler UPS systems, including the high efficiency, high capacity modular MF Series. This collaboration supports Kohler’s mission to offer environmentally friendly options, aiding customers in their quest for safer and greener alternatives. The ZincFive BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are now available from KUP in the UK and Ireland.

ZincFive’s BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are the first nickel-zinc battery energy storage solution with backward and forward compatibility with megawatt-class UPS inverters. The BC Series offers the smallest footprint in the industry compared to lead-acid and lithium-ion, has minimal maintenance requirements, and exhibits no thermal runaway. The NiZn chemistry provides reliable operation, with the battery strings remaining conductive, even with weak or depleted cells. In addition, ZincFive’s NiZn batteries have a significantly lower end-to-end climate impact than lead-acid and lithium batteries, as validated by expert third-party analysis.

“ With power demands increasing and footprint limitations there is a real need for battery innovation in the data center space. However, until now, safety and environmental concerns have been a significant counterweight to the adoption of non-VRLA technologies,” noted Kristian Weatherley-Kaye, Business Development Manager and an experienced data center specialist at KUP. “ The opportunity to work with ZincFive to offer solutions that address these concerns is a very positive development. Combining KUP’s highly rated design and support capabilities, along with their innovative MF Series Modular UPS, and the benefits of NiZn batteries offers a great chance to help customers resolve the challenges they are facing.”

ZincFive's CEO and co-founder, Tim Hysell, highlighted the company's dedication to innovation with their nickel-zinc battery technology, stating, " Our focus on creating powerful, safe, and reliable solutions is evident in the BC Series. This technology addresses the growing needs of modern data centers and anticipates future demands. As sustainability in data center backup battery systems becomes increasingly important, companies like Kohler are at the forefront, harnessing cutting-edge technology to benefit the market. Our shared commitment to reducing carbon emissions and operational costs without sacrificing safety or performance makes this collaboration highly beneficial for Kohler's customers."

Supporting their shared commitment, KUP will be hosting demonstration events with ZincFive at their Hook, UK, headquarters. The next one will be on September 20th – contact your KUP sales contact or the KUP events team for more details via ukmarketing.ups@kohler.com.

About Kohler Uninterruptible Power (KUP)

Part of Kohler Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power (KUP) provides modular and standalone uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems; centralised emergency lighting inverters; associated battery and monitoring systems; design, installation and maintenance services; plus, standby diesel and renewable-fuel generators across the UK, Ireland and SE Asia. With a proven track record supporting critical applications in organisations ranging from commercial innovators to national governments, KUP is committed to service excellence that stretches from pre-concept design through lifetime support into replacement, backed by industry leading customer satisfaction and contract renewal rates. For more details, please visit www.kohler-ups.com.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and immediate power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry™ to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high power density and performance for mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

