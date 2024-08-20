Akron Children’s Signs Agreement With Woebot Health to Deliver Digital Mental Health Support Tool to Adolescents

AKRON, Ohio & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the youth mental health crisis continues to deepen, Akron Children’s is gearing up to give teens a new tool that can help them live better with symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Akron Children’s has partnered with Woebot Health to make Woebot for Adolescents available through clinician referral to 13-17-year-old patients. Woebot for Adolescents is an evidence-based, AI-powered mental health support tool designed to work in conjunction with therapy. The three-year agreement provides unlimited distribution of the tool beginning in October, when Woebot will first be delivered under clinician recommendation to patients in three under-resourced rural counties who screen for depression or anxiety during their annual well visit, and later to patients across Akron Children’s 44 primary care pediatrics offices.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has described the youth mental health crisis as the “defining public health challenge of our time.” It’s a challenge that plays out daily at Akron Children’s, which serves 262,000 youth across 12 counties where the poverty rate is higher than the national average, and where there are significant barriers to social determinants of health (SDOH).

“We’ve seen firsthand the youth mental health crisis in over a quarter of our teen patients in pediatric practices. It’s hitting hardest in rural counties, where it’s difficult to recruit and maintain qualified behavioral health providers, and the patient population’s limited resources make it a high risk for adverse health outcomes,” said Eva Szigethy, MD, PhD, director of behavioral health and the Lois C. Orr Endowed Chair in Pediatric Psychiatry. “We chose Woebot because it is a novel approach designed specifically for teens that integrates into our existing patient experience and workflows and enhances our new care models. We’re excited that Woebot Health is partnering with us to deliver a breakthrough solution that can help speed access to mental health support.”

Woebot for Adolescents is a non-prescription digital tool intended for 13-17-year-olds that delivers in-the-moment mental health support. The app provides support through user-directed, always available, interactive conversations and tools and is intended to encourage healthy lifestyle choices, which may help individuals live well with symptoms of anxiety and depression. Content specific to teens includes media literacy, which walks them through the basics of social media and how to spot what supports them, bullying in school settings, body image and psychoeducation, including gratitude journaling, goal setting, identifying strengths and learning about growth mindset.

Woebot Health CEO Michael Evers said that Akron Children’s leadership is setting the new standard for integrated behavioral health. “They are laying the foundation for holistic human- and technology-based approaches that help youth in need and define the way support can be delivered for the digital age. We’re honored to have this opportunity to work together to bring health equity and access deeper into all areas of the United States.”

About Woebot Health

Woebot Health is a digital mental health company focused on making mental health support radically accessible. Copilot, the company’s enterprise level Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, is designed to help payers and providers address problems of behavioral health access, quality and cost. It features the digital companion Woebot, which provides 24/7 app-based support to help adults and adolescents live well with symptoms of anxiety and depression. For more information visit woebothealth.com.

About Akron Children’s

Akron Children’s is an independent, nonprofit pediatric health care system that has been caring for children since 1890. With two hospital campuses, seven regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty care locations throughout Ohio, it is the only health care system in northeast Ohio fully dedicated to pediatric care. Its vast network of Akron Children’s Pediatrics offices offers convenient access to expert pediatric primary care for patients from infancy through young adulthood. From School-Based Health Care to Quick Care Online virtual visits and Akron Children’s Anywhere app, Akron Children’s makes it easy for today’s busy families to find the high-quality care they need. In 2023, the health care system provided nearly 1.4 million patient encounters and employed more than 7,000 employees. Learn more at akronchildrens.org.

Woebot Health Platform is the foundational development platform where components are used for multiple types of products in different stages of development and enforced under different regulatory guidances.