GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. Signs MOU with Global Tier One Telecommunications Supplier

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GCT Semiconductor Holding Inc. (“GCT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, announced today the execution of a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with a tier one worldwide infrastructure and terminal provider (the “Tier One Supplier”) to collaborate on the development of Fixed Wireless Access (“FWA”) technology using GCT’s 5G solutions including modem chipset and RFIC. The Company expects to close a definitive agreement before the end of 2024.

“With the continued 5G network expansion around the globe, there is a strong demand for faster and high-performing FWA technology and 5G devices,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “We are excited to continue our relationship with this key customer and look forward to working closely together as they roll out their 5G offering with GCT chipsets in 2025.”

The MOU extends GCT’s existing relationship with this Tier One Supplier to include 5G chipsets, and collaboration on developing unique performance-enhancing features for FWA devices. The Company expects the launch of FWA devices related to this activity to commence in the second half of 2025.

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications, smartphones, etc., for the world’s top wireless carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

