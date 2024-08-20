Ivanti Products Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace Through Carahsoft

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, today announced that Ivanti products are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace through the support of Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®.

The Azure Marketplace offers thousands of industry-leading apps and services for IT professionals and developers enabling customers to discover, purchase and deploy the solutions they need. Ivanti’s products in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace through Carahsoft include: Neurons for Digital Experience, Neurons for Patch Management, Ivanti Connect Secure, Neurons for Secure Access, Neurons for Zero Trust Access, Neurons for Discovery, Neurons for ITSM, and Neurons for ITAM.

Carahsoft’s Azure Marketplace offers a simplified approach to procurement. It features customized terms and pricing through private offers, consolidated billing, rapid deployment, and license management. The process is designed to meet the unique requirements of each customer, while facilitating the purchase and deployment of the customers’ cloud solutions. Carahsoft enhances the benefits of the Azure Marketplace by utilizing its contract vehicles and extensive network of resellers and system integrators to provide Public Sector customers with a streamlined acquisition process.

“With the addition of Ivanti to the Azure Marketplace, Carahsoft's reseller partners and Public Sector agencies now have improved access to Ivanti's comprehensive product portfolio," said Adam Mahn, Program Executive for Carahsoft’s Cloud Marketplaces. "We are thrilled to support Ivanti's increased availability in the Azure Marketplace, simplifying the procurement process for customers seeking to enhance the protection, control and scalability of their systems."

“We are delighted to announce our presence on the Azure Marketplace in partnership with Carahsoft. This collaboration enables the Public Sector to leverage Carahsoft's contract vehicles to obtain Ivanti technology through private marketplace offers,” said Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channel and Alliances at Ivanti. “Our partnership with Carahsoft will effectively support agencies in their ongoing pursuit of technological modernization."

Ivanti products are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Ivanti team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8585 or Ivanti@carahsoft.com.

For more information on Ivanti products on Azure Marketplace, please visit here.

As Ivanti expands its marketplace presence, please visit here to learn more about partner relations.

​​​​​About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees' experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons - a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.