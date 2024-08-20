Energesis and Akston Biosciences Sign Partnership Agreement for Companion Animal Obesity Drug Development

BEVERLY, Mass. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akston Biosciences Corporation, dedicated to accelerating the biologics revolution in animal health, and Energesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs to treat obesity and related metabolic diseases, today announced a strategic partnership to treat obesity in companion animals by enhancing their natural ability to burn more calories and increase energy use.

The underlying technology leverages recent scientific insights in brown adipose tissue (BAT) biology to generate heat, burn calories, and reduce overall body fat without reducing muscle mass, contributing to healthy weight loss. In the partnership, Akston has received an exclusive option to license Energesis’ biologic BAT recruitment therapy for companion animals and will serve as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to further develop and produce the therapeutic at its facility in Beverly, MA.

After selling its veterinary insulin program interests to Dechra Limited, this marks Akston’s second major in-licensing deal in the past two months, complementing its recent agreement with Purdue University to co-develop an anti-cPD-L1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapy to treat cancer in dogs. Through the Energesis partnership, Akston adds another promising veterinary therapy for treating obesity, expanding its already rich pipeline of candidates that leverage its proprietary Ambifect® platform for conditions including chronic pain, atopic dermatitis, and cancer in companion animals.

Akston’s recent in-licensing deals also highlight Akston’s commitment to providing commercial development resources for pioneering veterinary health technologies created by academic researchers and start-ups. These sources of innovation often face limited opportunities for support from venture capital sources and veterinary pharmaceutical companies.

“Energesis and Akston share an appetite for innovation as we seek to develop an array of new, differentiated products to treat obesity in pets,” said Todd Zion, PhD, President & CEO of Akston Biosciences. “This partnership exemplifies Akston’s dedication to advancing the AVMA One Health Initiative, reflecting our commitment to translational medicine. By integrating innovations across human and veterinary sciences, we aim to contribute to a healthier, more interconnected world where the well-being of people, animals, and the environment are seamlessly linked.”

“Partnering with Akston to further develop and manufacture our BAT Recruitment Therapy holds the promise of treating obesity in companion animals while bolstering a future for human therapies of the same kind,” said Brian Freeman, MD, CEO of Energesis. “Brown adipose tissue recruitment therapy is a major advance in the treatment of obesity. The current approaches, such as Ozempic, reduce appetite, and in doing so cause loss of needed muscle mass and a lowering of metabolic rate, leading to rebound weight gain. Enhancing energy use, however, leads to healthy weight loss without rebound. Given the great need for new approaches beyond appetite suppression in companion animals, we are very excited to partner with Akston to move this technology into the veterinary space.”

About Akston Biosciences

Akston Biosciences Corporation is dedicated to accelerating the biologics revolution in Animal Health by in-licensing, inventing, developing, and manufacturing breakthrough protein therapeutics for veterinary use. Its vertically integrated capabilities, including a kilogram-scale cGMP manufacturing facility dedicated to animal health, can significantly reduce the time and cost from discovery to commercial introduction. Akston leverages its Ambifect® Fc-fusion protein platform to create innovative, extended-duration biologics and therapeutic vaccines. Its facilities are located in Beverly, MA. Additional information is available at www.akstonbio.com.

About Energesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Energesis Pharmaceuticals is developing therapeutics for obesity by targeting brown adipose tissue (BAT). The Company is leveraging recent scientific insights in BAT biology to increase the body’s ability to burn stored fat and lower insulin resistance. Obesity has reached epidemic proportions in the U.S. and the rest of the industrialized world, and now represents the single largest cause of preventable death. While currently available appetite suppressants are effective at reducing weight, they are associated with a host of undesirable effects including loss of muscle mass and a reduction in the body’s metabolic rate. Energesis is developing a new generation of biologic and small molecule drugs for human use addressing these and other key unmet needs in the obesity space.