EV Connect and BlueSnap Partnership Delivers Advanced Payment Solutions for the EV Charging Industry

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To streamline the global expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in preparation for a projected 1.5 billion charging sessions by 2026, EV Connect, a leading EV charging business platform, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for businesses around the world. The collaboration introduces a streamlined payment processing solution, providing charge point operators (CPOs) and charging network operators access to top-tier payment services, transaction underwriting, and exclusive benefits. The BlueSnap integration is available through the EV Connect white label solution or via the API platform, accommodating charging operations of all sizes.

Through integration with BlueSnap, network operators that leverage the EV Connect platform will experience a streamlined onboarding and implementation process that enables rapid deployment and shortens the time needed to collect revenue. EV Connect platform customers also unlock preferred pricing models with reduced processing fees and personalized concierge service as standard from support to implementation at no additional cost.

“Through our collaboration with EV Connect, we are establishing a new standard for the charging industry that makes premium payment processing simple and accessible,” said Henry Helgeson, CEO at BlueSnap. “Our joint endeavor goes beyond mere transactions—it's about empowering businesses of all sizes with the tools to compete globally and to unlock their full revenue potential. By removing growth limitations, we're not just facilitating payments; we're catalyzing innovation and driving economic progress across diverse markets. Together, we are reshaping the intersection of EV infrastructure and financial technology.”

In addition to advanced technical support and customizable payment solutions, the collaboration with BlueSnap offers API-level integration into existing business systems. As such, EV Connect and BlueSnap reduce operational complexity and deliver advanced features like real-time fraud detection and multi-currency processing to simplify payment processing. EVBOLT, an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) hardware manufacturer, exemplifies the benefits of this integration, using the enhanced capabilities to deliver powerful, scalable turnkey EV charging solutions to a wide range of businesses.

“As a company committed to the highest-quality EVSE, this collaboration between EV Connect and BlueSnap allows us to spin up charging sites with far fewer hurdles compared to the typical onboarding and approval process, and that alone is incredibly valuable,” said Ali Haider, strategic business development, at EVBOLT. “In addition to the reduced fees through BlueSnap and the advanced features of the EV Connect platform, the support these two platforms provide together helps us greatly enhance our operations and improve the experience of our EV driver customers.”

EV Connect equips charging networks with a comprehensive suite of tools to manage the entire financial life cycle of EV charging. From establishing pricing strategies to streamlining billing processes, facilitating seamless payments, and managing revenue sharing with relevant stakeholders, the EV Connect platform empowers charging networks to optimize financial performance and drive growth in the evolving EV charging landscape.

“The premium features now offered by EV Connect and BlueSnap were once exclusive to high-volume charging businesses, but this strategic collaboration allows our customers to take advantage of preferred pricing and dedicated account management,” said Bassem Ammouri, Chief Operating Officer at EV Connect. “The goal is to grow the availability of EV charging worldwide by removing as many barriers to entry as possible. For the large networks, this means powerful integration options and deep support. For the smaller networks, this means streamlining and accelerating revenue collection, regardless of transaction volume. Ultimately, this partnership empowers businesses of all sizes to focus on core operations and accelerating growth, which is what the EV space needs.”

For more information on monetizing your EV charging network with EV Connect and BlueSnap, register for the webinar on August 29th at 11:00am PT: 3 Ways to Monetize an EV Charging Business.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is the all-in-one EV charging platform that successfully delivers the tools to build, run, and scale EV charging businesses. The platform serves a broad set of use cases for customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), charging network providers, Fortune 500 companies, charging business upstarts and trailblazers, fleet-scale transportation providers, and electric utilities.

EV Connect customers benefit from cutting-edge software features with premium service experiences, such as branded customer support, EV charging station procurement, deployment and installation support, and the latest driver app technology. Because technology, public policy, and technical standards constantly evolve and change, EV Connect has built its platform and tools to ensure that an investment in electric vehicle charging equipment delivers exceptionally reliable performance, confidence in station utilization and revenue management, and return on investment. Founded in 2010, EV Connect offers the tools and connections for EV charging businesses of any size, with the power of an open-platform approach and a trusted partner network.

For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.