Industrious Partners with Delta Business Traveler to Support Every Kind of Business Flyer

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industrious, the world’s best flexible workplace company, announced today it is the exclusive flexible office partner of Delta Business Traveler, a new program from Delta Air Lines that rewards business travelers of all kinds, regardless of their company’s size or relationship with Delta. Industrious created a new cobranded membership granting enrolled travelers exclusive passes to Industrious’ global network of over 200 premium workplaces for $99 per month.

Business travel has bounced back and business travelers anticipate both an increase in travel and changes in what they plan to do once they arrive at their destination. According to Deloitte, nearly 3 in 4 corporate travel managers expect their company's business trip spending to grow in 2024, with 58% anticipating growth in 2025. Managers predict a 15% spending increase each year. Additionally, 1 in 7 business travelers reported extending their trips for personal time at least three times in 2023.

" Business travelers are looking for more than just a flight and a laptop; they want their entire journey to be an experience worth having," said Jamie Hodari, CEO and co-founder of Industrious. “ We’re thrilled to partner with Delta Air Lines -- the number one airline in business travel 13 years in a row -- to offer Delta Business Traveler enrollees a premium workspace experience. Whether they need a place to host meetings for a day or want to extend their stay and get some focused work done, we'll welcome them at one of our locations.”

Delta Business Traveler was unveiled at a launch event in Atlanta on August 20th. To celebrate, Industrious will also host a series of local events in four cities across the United States, and a nationwide happy hour held simultaneously at all Industrious locations.

“ Business travelers of all kinds have come to depend on Delta not only for our service and reliability but also for the in-flight experience and award-winning service. And, with Industrious, they can unlock even more value wherever they land,” said Benjamin Vanderhorst, General Manager, Loyalty Partnerships and SMB Strategy, at Delta.

For more information and to join Delta Business Traveler, visit delta.com/deltabusinesstraveler.

ABOUT INDUSTRIOUS

Industrious delivers the world’s best workplaces by making the office a welcoming, empowering, and delightful experience. From private offices to suites, meeting rooms, and desks, we make it easy to find a workspace that works for you – whether you come in just a few days a week, want the flexibility to work from more than one location, or need an HQ just for a day. Founded in 2012 and recognized as one of America’s 500 fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine, Industrious offers flexible workplaces at more than 200 locations in over 65 cities globally. For more information, visit industriousoffice.com.