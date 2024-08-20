Sidus Space Awarded $2 Million Contract for U.S. Navy Propulsion Program

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a provider of end-to-end precision Space Infrastructure solutions that include satellite Data-as-a-Service on its proprietary on-orbit platform, proudly announces its selection by Craig Technologies for the manufacturing of two (2) Fleet Interactive Display Equipment (FIDE) Pre-production Unit Main panels for Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) in support of a critical U.S. Navy program. This significant subcontract, valued at $2 million, marks the third time Sidus Space has been chosen as a subcontractor for this customer.

Under the new agreement, Sidus Space will leverage its state–of–the–art facilities and experienced team to manufacture, assemble, test, and deliver the FIDE panel trainers for Craig Technologies who is leading the design phase of the two panels.

“Sidus Space is currently manufacturing thirteen (13) Propulsion Plant Trainers and had previously manufactured a related U.S. Navy trainer system. Our repeat engagements are a testament to the exceptional quality and reliability of our services. This contract reinforces our commitment to delivering superior products that meet the rigorous standards of the defense sector. Our team is dedicated to contributing to the advancement of national defense capabilities through innovative mission critical technology,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space.

The project encompasses a range of sophisticated tasks, including precision manufacturing and rigorous testing processes, ensuring that every component meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. As Sidus Space continues to expand its portfolio of government and commercial projects, this latest subcontract exemplifies the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in supporting the nation’s critical infrastructure.

BPMI provides the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program high quality nuclear power plant components for submarines and aircraft carriers. For more information, visit www.bpmionline.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space Infrastructure as a Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space products and services are offered through its several business units: Space-as-a-Service, Space-Based Data Solutions, AI/ML Products and Services, Mission Planning and Management Operations, 3D Printing and Products and Services, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration. and Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.