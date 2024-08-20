Fortalice Solutions, LLC and TAL Global Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Holistic Cybersecurity and Physical Security Offerings to their Clients

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortalice Solutions, a renowned full-service cybersecurity company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with TAL Global, a recognized physical security and risk management consulting leader. This collaboration marks a groundbreaking move toward integrating both digital and physical security measures, offering the two companies’ public and private sector customers unparalleled protection in today’s increasingly interconnected world.

As security threats continue to evolve and blend across the physical and digital realms, businesses face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding their assets. This innovative collaboration between Charlotte-based Fortalice Solutions, a nationally certified woman-owned small business, and the Silicon Valley-headquartered TAL Global is designed to address these challenges head-on by providing comprehensive, enhanced, and integrated security solutions that protect against cyber and physical threats.

Together, the two security companies will offer “seamless security,” based on a phased methodology used to access necessary action that incorporates all vital aspects of cyber and physical security. In other words, a team of experts approach for a targeted, effective solution. In Phase 1, the teams will work to issue or identify the threat. In Phase 2, the teams will assess and investigate the threat. And finally, in Phase 3, the teams will mitigate the threat and strategize solutions moving forward.

“Partnering with TAL Global allows Fortalice to offer a truly holistic security solution to our customers,” said Theresa Payton, Fortalice Founder and CEO, and formerly the first female Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the White House. “In today’s environment, where the lines between digital and physical threats are increasingly blurred, this partnership ensures that our customers are protected on all fronts. Increasingly, staying ahead of the bad guys and the fraudsters requires robust and adaptable cyber and physical security measures.”

“This partnership with Fortalice marks a new era in security,” added Johnathan Tal, President and CEO of TAL Global Corporation and former Military Field Intelligence Officer for the Israeli Armed Forces. “By bringing together our companies’ complementary strengths, we are setting a new standard for what security can and should be, offering our diverse array of clients with unmatched protection and peace of mind against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.”

The partnership between Fortalice and TAL Global is set to redefine the cybersecurity landscape, offering unmatched protection and peace of mind to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. Utilizing seasoned experts from both companies, the combined forces will be able to provide on-demand security services and solutions, including tabletop exercises, security/WPG/risk training, special investigations, physical and cyber assessments, technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCMs), workplace violence policy and procedures development and assessments, and due diligence.

Key Benefits of the Fortalice-TAL Global Partnership:

Enhanced Executive Security Coverage: By integrating Fortalice’s executive digital monitoring and industry-leading OSINT capabilities with top shelf TAL Global’s physical executive protection service, corporate executive customers will benefit from a seamless and unified solution that offers broad-spectrum protection.

Integrated Threat Detection and Response: The partnership will leverage advanced threat detection and response systems that seamlessly integrate digital and physical security measures, ensuring rapid and coordinated responses to any type of security incident.

Tailored Solutions: Businesses will have access to customized security solutions that address their specific needs, whether they operate in highly regulated industries, manage critical infrastructure, or simply require enhanced protection for their physical and digital assets.

Enhanced Security Management: Customers will benefit from streamlined security management processes, with integrated monitoring and reporting tools that provide real-time insights across both digital and physical security domains.

Increased Resilience: The collaboration will deliver innovative and tailored solutions designed to enhance the overall resilience of businesses, enabling them to withstand and recover quickly from security breaches, whether they occur in the cyber realm or the physical world.

Scalable Security Options: The partnership will offer scalable security solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses of all sizes, from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large multinational corporations.

Streamlined Implementation: Customers will benefit from a seamless integration process, reducing the complexity and time required to deploy advanced security solutions across their networks, facilities, and departments.

About Fortalice

A bespoke boutique cybersecurity company, Fortalice Solutions brings together the sharpest minds in cybersecurity to protect people, businesses and nations from the world’s most sophisticated adversaries.

About TAL Global

TAL Global specializes in security consulting and risk management, offering tailored solutions for your organization. Our experts are recognized thought leaders in conducting comprehensive risk assessments, developing strategic security plans, and delivering engaging training programs.