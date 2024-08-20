Coalfire Selects Orca Security as a Preferred Partner for Cloud Risk Assessments

DENVER & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, a leader in agentless cloud security, and Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solution company, today announced a new partnership for empowering more organizations to strengthen the security postures of their cloud estates. Under the agreement, the Orca Cloud Security Platform becomes a tool of choice for conducting cloud risk assessments. Recognized for providing 100% coverage and visibility across multi-cloud environments—the Orca Security Platform provides Coalfire experts with the most comprehensive and accurate insights on misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, malware, overprivileged identities, unsecured sensitive data, API exposure, suspicious activity, and AI risks within customer cloud operations.

“This partnership reflects Coalfire’s commitment to enabling organizations to prioritize risks stemming from the evolving cyber threats landscape,” said Karen Laughton, EVP of Advisory Services, Coalfire. “Together with Orca Security, we’re enabling holistic cloud risk assessments that give customers unparalleled visibility and actionable prioritization to mitigate the risks that could disrupt their business operations. This approach strengthens our customers’ operational resilience and security posture."

With no agents to install, the Orca Cloud Security Platform deploys in minutes, and in less than 24 hours provides a complete understanding of an organization’s cloud risk and compliance posture. The combined intelligence from cloud workloads, configurations, and identities delivered via a single platform yields wide and deep contextual insights, allowing customers to understand how different types of risks can be combined to create dangerous attack paths to their crown jewel data. This empowers teams to effectively prioritize risks and ensure the most critical ones are remediated first. Orca Security’s platform enables Coalfire’s cloud risk experts to seamlessly guide customers on their assessment findings and provide recommendations to improve their security posture.

“With the growing reliance on cloud platforms, it's more essential than ever for businesses to have a holistic approach to cloud security,” said Gil Geron, CEO and Co-Founder of Orca Security. “By partnering with Coalfire, we can leverage our cutting-edge technology alongside their deep expertise in cloud security services to help more organizations proactively protect their cloud environments and ward off potential threats, ensuring minimal disruptions to business operations.”

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global services and solutions company that specializes in cyber advisory, assessment, and security. The company also develops cutting-edge technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP compliance assessments and penetration testing services in the United States. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. To learn more, visit https://orca.security or schedule a 1:1 demo.