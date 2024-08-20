Sensate and Frank Fitzpatrick Partner to Revolutionize Wellness Music

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensate, a personal wellness technology leader, has partnered with Grammy-nominated producer and Apple’s former Music and Health Specialist Frank Fitzpatrick to introduce original music designed to enhance wellbeing. This collaboration combines premier audio production and award-winning composition with Sensate’s cutting-edge technology.

Founder of Amplified Future, Fitzpatrick’s illustrious career includes collaborations with music legends including Ray Charles and Ziggy Marley. His expertise in integrating music with wellness practices, combined with his work in health and technology, makes him an ideal partner for Sensate’s research-backed infrasonic resonance system that relaxes the nervous system.

The initial release, "Come Home (Biophonics™ Mix)," features the Global Soul Collective, delivering a calming Lofi-Soul experience. The follow-up, "Letting Go Suite Part I," is a rich, jazz-inspired experience in the style of Chet Baker and Miles Davis.

“Our collaboration with Frank Fitzpatrick exemplifies our mission to offer our users unparalleled wellness experiences through innovative music and technology,” said CEO Anna Gudmundson.

Fitzpatrick commented, “I’m excited to bring these new audio experiences to Sensate’s audience, helping them find peace and relaxation.”

These tracks will be released exclusively on Sensate’s app before becoming available on streaming services such as Spotify.

With over 65M minutes of relaxation delivered in 50+ countries and $17M in lifetime revenue, Sensate is a leading stress-relief solution and rapidly growing brand in the $5T wellness market. Sensate has raised $3M through their ongoing seed investment round on Wefunder, which allows users and the general public to invest in Sensate alongside venture capital investors including TenOneTen and Unlock.

Frank Fitzpatrick

Frank, Founder of Amplified Future, is a multi-Platinum Grammy-nominated writer/producer, wellness expert, and former Music & Health Specialist for Apple. He is a Faculty of Exponential Medicine at Singularity University, Founder of EarthTones.org, best-selling Author, Forbes contributor, and the leading voice at the intersection of music, health, and human potential. More at FrankFitzpatrick.com

Sensate

Sensate is a wellness technology company bringing stress resilience to millions worldwide. Sensate offers patented stress-regulation hardware and software applications for consumers in 50+ countries, with operations in the US and UK. Sensate is available at getsensate.com and in top retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Learn more: wefunder.com/sensate.