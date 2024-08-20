Marchex Partners with DealerOn for Marchex’s AI-Powered Conversation Intelligence Solutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to drive operational excellence and revenue acceleration, today announced its partnership with DealerOn, a leading automotive marketing technology company. DealerOn will deploy Marchex’s call analytics and attribution platform to optimize marketing campaigns for their customers by leveraging conversational intelligence from calls, including attribution to marketing sources. Customers can integrate this data with their existing digital advertising platforms to improve targeting based on customer intent. By monitoring strategic metrics provided by Marchex, DealerOn customers can quickly assess overall call volume, track important conversation metrics, evaluate Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) performance against business targets, and assess the monetary impact of call volume and handling.

DealerOn is a leading automotive digital marketing company that builds websites and manages digital advertisements for more than 5,000 automotive dealerships and dealer groups across North America. “We chose to work with Marchex because we required a call analytics partner that was continuously innovating and offered solutions tailored to the automotive industry,” says Ali Amirrezvani, CEO of DealerOn. “Having a highly knowledgeable support team at Marchex that is very responsive and provides industry expertise was the right move for our business.”

"We are thrilled to partner with DealerOn," said Troy Hartless, Marchex CRO. "Our solutions will enable DealerOn to deliver quality reporting to their customers and improve marketing performance and allocation accuracy with prescriptive data analytics. As Marchex continues to expand its innovation and leadership in the automotive industry, this partnership represents a significant step forward in providing essential conversational data analytics solutions for tracking and quantifying marketing initiatives."

Through this partnership, DealerOn will offer Marchex's call analytics services to its clients in three ways:

Premium Call Tracking: An advanced service using Dynamic Number Insertion (DNI) technology to track calls across multiple user sessions, providing in-depth insights into customer journeys using Marchex’s conversational AI capabilities.

Digital Advertising Call Tracking: Leveraging DNI technology and AI driven call analytics to specifically track calls originating from digital advertising efforts.

Standard Call Tracking: Placing unique tracking numbers on dealership websites that forward to the dealer's primary number, in accordance with OEM program guidelines.

About DealerOn

DealerOn is a premier provider of automotive marketing technology, supporting over 5,000 dealerships across the US, Mexico, and South America from its headquarters in Rockville, MD. DealerOn is dedicated to delivering exceptional digital marketing technology solutions to its clients. Discover more at www.dealeron.com and learn more about this partnership at https://www.dealeron.com/features-and-upgrades/call-tracking/

About Marchex

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to provide actionable insights aligned with prescriptive vertical market data analytics, driving operational excellence and revenue acceleration. Marchex enables executive, sales, and marketing teams to optimize customer journey experiences across communications channels. Through our prescriptive analytics solutions, we enable the alignment of enterprise strategy, empowering businesses to increase revenue through informed decision-making and strategic execution. Marchex provides conversational intelligence AI-powered solutions for market-leading companies in leading B2B2C vertical markets, including several of the world's most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on X (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information about the company and its business from time to time.