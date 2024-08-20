Taoglas Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Global Connectivity Leadership

Taoglas® celebrates its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2004, Taoglas has grown to be a global leader in the IoT and connectivity ecosystem, with over 20,000 customers in more than 100 countries and eight facilities worldwide. With a continuous focus on customer success, the company is dedicated to working diligently to design first-class technologies and offer unrivaled engineering, manufacturing and customer support globally.

Taoglas® celebrates its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2004, Taoglas has grown to be a global leader in the IoT and connectivity ecosystem, with over 20,000 customers in more than 100 countries and eight facilities worldwide. With a continuous focus on customer success, the company is dedicated to working diligently to design first-class technologies and offer unrivaled engineering, manufacturing and customer support globally.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taoglas®, a trusted provider of antennas and IoT components, celebrates its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2004, Taoglas has grown to be a global leader in the IoT and connectivity ecosystem, with over 20,000 customers in more than 100 countries and eight facilities worldwide. With a continuous focus on customer success, the company is dedicated to working diligently to design first-class technologies and offer unrivaled engineering, manufacturing and customer support globally.

“ As we reflect on the past 20 years, I am immensely proud of the innovations, achievements, and customer success stories that have defined Taoglas,” said Dermot O’Shea, co-founder and CEO at Taoglas. “ Our journey from a single GPS antenna to the industry’s broadest antenna and IoT component portfolio is a true testament to the resilience and ingenuity of our team. We remain committed to solving technical challenges, investing in new antenna technologies, and delivering exceptional quality and service to our customers.”

Key highlights include:

2004: Founded with offices in Taiwan and Ireland.

2005: Developed the first external off-the-shelf antennas, the Hercules GPS series.

2007: Helped to successfully launch the first IoT device with an embedded antenna for North American carrier certification, using a custom PC30, quad-band GSM antenna.

2008: Unveiled the industry’s first flexible PCB antennas for IoT applications, starting with the FXP.07.

2010: Established the first U.S. office in San Diego, California; installed the first 3D anechoic chamber in Enniscorthy, Ireland.

2017: Opened the first Taoglas owned factory, a production and assembly facility in Tainan, Taiwan​.

2018: Introduced Terrablast patch antennas as a lightweight and rugged alternative to ceramic; launched the online cable and antenna builders for custom designs.

2022: Expanded APAC presence with office in Ahmedabad, India.

2023: Received a majority investment from private investment firm, Graham Partners; introduced the Taoglas Invisible Antenna™ series as a clear alternative to opaque antennas.

Taoglas today offers a diverse portfolio of over 1,200 products, including embedded antennas, external antennas, RF cable assemblies, connectors, audio speakers, ethernet magnetics, and other RF components. Committed to continuous innovation in high precision GPS, GNSS, 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and more, Taoglas offers up to 17-in-1 antenna combinations, broad spectrum coverage from 13.5 MHz to 28.5 GHz, ultra-compact form factors, and has a proven track record of industry firsts.

Additionally, Taoglas offers a full suite of tools and services, giving customers the freedom to buy off-the-shelf products, customize designs using its antenna builder and RF cable assembly builder, or use one of the company’s design and testing services to help customers optimize the RF and antenna performance of their device. Combining its in-house logistics and product customization with a network of over 40 global partners and distributors, Taoglas offers simpler, faster, and easier access to its extensive antenna portfolio and RF component offering to best meet the customer’s requirements.

Taoglas' global team has unrivaled engineering expertise and is backed by eight fully equipped design centers, 10 state-of-the-art chambers with coverage from 400 MHz to 40 GHz, passive antenna testing for standard telecom protocols, active cellular OTA testing, and mechanical engineering labs for rapid prototyping. From custom antenna design, off-the-shelf antenna selection, optimization, and pre-certification, Taoglas has the proprietary designs, capabilities, and equipment required to quickly address customer’s real-world engineering challenges and accelerate their time-to-market.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a trusted provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom IoT design services that helps customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and brings connectivity solutions to market on time, the first time. Since its foundation in 2004, the company has grown from its heritage in antennas to having engineering resources, state-of-the-art test chambers, and pre-certification centers around the world. Their global team works obsessively to deliver an uninterrupted supply chain for rapid local delivery and seamless support internationally. Taoglas' commitment to continuous innovation, proactive customer service, and trusted quality delivers long-term peace of mind to customers and colleagues, creating time and space to work together to advance global connectivity. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

Taoglas, the Taoglas logo, and all other Taoglas trademarks in the United States and/or other jurisdictions are the property of Taoglas Group Holdings Limited. For more information, visit the Taoglas patents and trademarks webpage.