APOLLO Launches Pet Insurance, Powered by Petsecure

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, is pleased to announce that they now offer pet insurance to their tens of thousands of customers, through a new partnership with Petsecure.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“Pets are an integral part of our customers' lives and unexpected vet costs can be crippling. With pet ownership steadily increasing in Canada and expected to reach 28.5 million pets in 2025, offering pet insurance alongside our core offering of tenant insurance will make the lives of Canadian pet owners easier,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “We're thrilled to be partnering with Petsecure to provide our customers the peace of mind they can get their pets back to their happy, healthy selves without worrying about the financial burden of care, when treatment is needed.”

Petsecure makes a simple promise: they’ll be there when you need them most, covering diagnostics, X-rays, hospitalization, surgery, medication, and more. Every year there are new advancements in veterinary care, and more treatments available than ever before. Petsecure provides straightforward and effective insurance with flexible plans to suit each family's needs, and is designed and backed by veterinarians across Canada.

“APOLLO’s digital first approach makes them an ideal partner for Petsecure,” said Raegan Ahlbaum, AVP Petline Operations. “This partnership will bring pet insurance to more families, helping them invest in their pet’s health and well-being.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Petline Insurance Company

As the first licensed insurance company in Canada to focus solely on pet insurance, Petline has been a leader in the pet insurance market since 1989. Operating under the Definity family of companies, Petline offers a variety of product lines, including its flagship brand, Petsecure pet health insurance, and Peppermint Pet Health Insurance as a lower-cost option. Petline also underwrites for various programs, providing diverse coverage options with unique benefits. Petline helps Canadian pets live longer and healthier lives by enabling their owners to access top-tier pet health care.