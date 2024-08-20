California Pizza Kitchen and Mike’s Hot Honey® Drop Swicy New Pizza, Expertly Perfecting Sweet and Spicy Trend

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringing its California creativity to a popular food trend, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is introducing the hottest new collab with Mike’s Hot Honey® to hit the pizza category.

Starting today through September 30, guests can wow their taste buds with the swiciest sensation of the season, the Nashville-Style Hot Honey Pizza. This exclusive and inspired creation delivers a mash-up of today’s popular food trends, including hot chicken and hot honey pizza, topped with Mike’s Hot Honey® – Extra Hot for the perfect amount of sweet heat.

Nashville-Style Hot Honey Pizza: CPK’s signature hand-battered crispy chicken, ranchito sauce, and fresh Mozzarella cheese, baked in our hearth oven, then topped with cayenne seasoning and dill pickles, and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey® – Extra Hot. It’s Swicy and everything nicey.

“We’re long time fans of Mike’s Hot Honey®, which is why we set out to give our guests an unexpected pizza collaboration like no other,” said Chef Paul Pszybylski, VP of Culinary Innovation at CPK. “Since we love fusing flavors and cuisines together, we knew hot chicken and hot honey should come together to make the next great pizza!”

“California Pizza Kitchen is known for its innovative approach to pizza and pushing boundaries, and we're thrilled to add a unique sweet heat kick to their latest creation," said Mike Kurtz, Founder, Mike's Hot Honey. "We're excited that our Extra Hot is the star of the pizza, marking the first time it's been featured in a collaboration.”

Additionally this Fall, CPK is bringing back seasonal favorites, such as the Pumpkin Cheesecake and Samuel Adams Octoberfest Lager:

Pumpkin Cheesecake: A creamy pumpkin cheesecake over a layer of classic New York cheesecake, on a gingersnap crust. You won’t want to share!

Samuel Adams Octoberfest Lager: Smooth with a roasty-sweetness. A traditional style Octoberfest beer with light hop character.

CPK’s Fall Limited-Time Offerings are now available at all participating restaurants for dine-in, pick up, and delivery.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in over 160 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.