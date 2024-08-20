BayCare Launches New Connected Care Program to Extend World-Class Care to Patient Homes

BayCare and Cadence partner to provide proactive and preventive health care to seniors with chronic conditions throughout Florida’s Tampa Bay and West Central regions. (Photo: Business Wire)

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BayCare today announced a partnership with chronic disease management company Cadence to implement a remote patient monitoring and responsive virtual care program. The program will combine BayCare Medical Group’s expert clinical team with a robust technology platform to provide proactive and preventive health care to seniors with chronic conditions throughout Florida’s Tampa Bay and West Central regions.

The program will support managing patients with hypertension, congestive heart failure, and type 2 diabetes. Patients referred to Cadence will benefit from real-time capture of vitals such as weight, blood pressure, heart rate and glucose levels that are shared with the patient’s primary care physician and Cadence’s 24/7 clinical care team. In partnership with BayCare clinicians, Cadence provides consistent monitoring, medication optimization, lifestyle guidance and intervention if any vitals are out of range, all in pursuit of optimal health outcomes.

“BayCare is continuously exploring avenues to enhance the well-being of our patients and the professional lives of our physicians, providers and team members. Our commitment extends to innovative care delivery solutions,” said Stephanie Conners, BayCare president and CEO. “This partnership offers a comprehensive solution that elevates the quality of care for patients with chronic conditions and empowers them to embrace healthier lifestyles. It’s another example of BayCare’s commitment to bring care where you need it, when you need it, and how you need it.”

By collaborating with leading health systems and academic medical centers in the U.S., Cadence is helping patients access life-extending, guideline-directed medical therapy and care. Cadence’s nurse-practitioner led care team is currently supporting more than 25,000 patients and more than 1,200 providers across 22 states. With monitoring and access to care 24/7, patients using Cadence have seen positive clinical outcomes, including an 61% reduction in heart failure hospital readmissions, 107% increase achieving goal blood pressure and 43% increase in achieving goal blood glucose levels.

“BayCare is one of the country’s most forward-thinking health systems, and we are excited to help them deliver proactive, personalized care from the comfort of their homes,” said Chris Altchek, CEO & founder of Cadence. “Our partnership makes it possible for primary care physicians to deliver personalized, 24/7 care to all of their patients with chronic disease.”

The partnership underscores BayCare’s commitment to community-driven, high quality, compassionate care. Through remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management, BayCare will provide a more robust patient experience while improving efficiencies for providers.

For more information please visit www.cadence.care.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit healthcare system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, healthcare services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

About Cadence

Cadence is a health technology company helping the nation’s most patient-centric health systems deliver more consistent, proactive healthcare every day. Cadence’s remote patient care solution couples powerful new technology with clinical excellence, providing its patients a precise and personal level of care all outside of the four walls of the hospital. More information about the company can be found at www.cadence.care.