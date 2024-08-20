AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of LifeMap Assurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of LifeMap Assurance Company (LifeMap) (Portland, OR). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect LifeMap’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile, appropriate enterprise risk management and support of its owners.

LifeMap is a wholly owned subsidiary of Life and Specialty Ventures, LLC (LSV). The ownership of LifeMap was transferred to LSV by Cambia Health Solutions, Inc. (Cambia) Jan. 3, 2022, through the finalization of a partnership agreement. Supplemental health and group life and disability insurance business written by LifeMap is being transitioned to affiliate, USAble Life Insurance Company (USAL), on renewal and no new business is being written by LifeMap. Dental business written by LifeMap has been moved to Cambia’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan subsidiaries and is administered by USAL.

Prior to the withdrawals, the affirmation of LifeMap reflects its balance sheet strength assessment at the strongest level, based on its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). LifeMap’s ratings takes into consideration the implicit support by LSV and its controlling owners: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, USAble Mutual Insurance Company and Cambia.

