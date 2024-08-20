GreenGasUSA and Wayne-Sanderson Farms Partner to Optimize Biogas Production and Decrease Methane Emissions at Processing Facilities Across the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenGasUSA and Wayne-Sanderson Farms announce a collaboration to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) at a portfolio of Wayne-Sanderson Farms facilities across the U.S by leveraging existing wastewater treatment and biogas assets to bring pipeline quality RNG to market. The two companies also plan to identify and develop additional RNG facilities at other poultry processing sites in the Wayne-Sanderson Farms portfolio, targeting locations with the largest potential to decrease methane emissions and those with capacity for co-location of a liquid CO2 recovery system.

“ Wayne-Sanderson Farms has already proven themselves a leader in efforts to reduce waste and promote circularity within their operating portfolio. Combining the innovative strategies in place at Wayne Sanderson facilities with GreenGas’s RNG expertise will ensure the maximum RNG yields and on-site environmental benefits – including a further reduction of Scope 1 emissions in Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ carbon footprint,” said CEO and Founder of GreenGasUSA Marc Fetten. “ We are incredibly proud of the opportunity to work with Wayne-Sanderson Farms to build upon the success of their existing biogas operations and support the company in achieving their climate targets.”

“ We recognize that true progress on environmental challenges requires collaboration, and we are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in renewable energy generation with GreenGasUSA,” said Paul Billingsley, Vice President of Development and Engineering at Wayne-Sanderson Farms. “ This partnership demonstrates our unwavering commitment to minimizing our carbon footprint and dedication to a more sustainable future.”

About GreenGasUSA

GreenGasUSA partners with global businesses to help reduce their environmental footprint by producing renewable natural gas and other renewable products, like carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), clean water, and agricultural nutrients. GreenGasUSA’s wastewater and engineering experts design and permit comprehensive biogas solutions including, biogas capture, anaerobic digestion, gas flaring, compression, transportation, and pipeline injection. GreenGasUSA has operational RNG facilities at agricultural and food processing sources across the country, with proven success in installing, commissioning, and operating gas upgrading equipment; RNG and CO 2 product compression and transportation; and existing pipeline injection infrastructure. GreenGasUSA’s existing assets and partnerships with sustainability leaders are helping to shape the renewable energy landscape by offering solutions to customers dedicated to bettering the environment. GreenGasUSA has five operational RNG facilities, and one CO 2 facility, and is actively developing additional RNG and CO 2 facilities across the U.S.

GreenGasUSA is majority owned by the IFM Net Zero Infrastructure Fund (“IFM NZIF”). IFM NZIF is an open-ended fund, managed by IFM Investors, which targets essential infrastructure assets that seek to accelerate the world’s transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

About Wayne-Sanderson Farms®

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture, and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; SANDERSON FARMS® fresh chicken; COVINGTON FARMS® fresh and frozen chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF’S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken. For more information visit our website at http://www.waynesandersonfarms.com