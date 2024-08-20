HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Select Publishing Assets of Grammy-Winning Singer/Songwriter and Producer James Fauntleroy

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), an industry-leading alternative asset management company focused on investment opportunities in the sports, media and entertainment space, announced today that they have agreed to purchase the publishing catalog of Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and producer James Fauntleroy.

Fauntleroy is a four-time Grammy winner, best known for his diverse discography and collaborations with global superstar artists including Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Stevie Wonder, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Brown, Frank Ocean, John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, NAS, Common, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, SZA, and many more.

“James Fauntleroy has made an incredible impact with his contributions across several genres, including Pop, Hip-Hop and R&B,” said HarbourView Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares. “With a keen ear for creating global hits, he has solidified his position as one of the best singer/songwriters and producers of this generation. We are excited to welcome him to the HarbourView family.”

“My catalog sale to HarbourView is the culmination of years of work and dedication invested into the creative community and the craft of songwriting,” said Fauntleroy. “This partnership has already opened up more doors for growth and opportunity for me, and I’m incredibly excited and thankful to enter into this next chapter together.”

Most recently, Fauntleroy was a songwriter on the newly released single from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile” that debuted on August 16.

In 2018, Fauntleroy took home “Song of the Year” and “R&B Song of the Year” Grammys for his contributions to Bruno Mars’ 6x Platinum and #1 single “That’s What I Like.” Following the Recording Academy’s rule change, he also made history as the first songwriter ever to receive the Grammy for “Album of the Year” for co-writing eight of the nine tracks on Mars’ “24K Magic" album. Fauntleroy won his first “R&B Song of the Year” Grammy in 2014 for his contributions to Justin Timberlake’s song “Pusher Love Girl”. A frequent collaborator of Timberlake, Fauntleroy co-wrote every song on Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience”, which went to #1 in a dozen countries worldwide and is certified 2x Platinum in the U.S. He also contributed to the majority of the cuts on the follow up, “The 20/20 Experience — 2 of 2”, and co-wrote two tracks on “Man of the Woods,” Timberlake’s fifth studio album released in 2018.

Additional song credits include hit titles such as “Suit and Tie”, “Finesse”, “Desperado”, “Te Amo”, “Versace On The Floor”, “Love Sex Magic”, “Part II (On The Run)” and many more.

Along with his work as a songwriter and producer, Fauntleroy co-founded the 1500 Sound Academy – a music school based in his hometown of Inglewood, striving to produce young artists, songwriters and producers with mentorship, positive mindset and professional development.

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment, sports, and media space. Since its inception in 2021, HarbourView has amassed roughly $1.5 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 60+ music catalogs to date and investments in two media production companies, MACRO and Mucho Mas Media, both with a mission to center premium storytelling. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~29,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

HarbourView’s diverse portfolio of music catalog assets includes Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Nelly, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Kane Brown, Full Force and more.

Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. James Fauntleroy was represented by Felcher & Freifeld. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund.