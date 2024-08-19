LastPass Announces Its Availability in AWS Marketplace

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LastPass, a leader in password and identity management solutions, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) and is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

As the workforce continues to settle into hybrid arrangements, organizations find themselves grappling with the security, compliance, collaboration and convenience challenges of managing many SaaS apps and online accounts. Simultaneously, organizations are increasingly taking advantage of additional purchasing channels including cloud marketplaces to meet the needs of the evolving landscape of software distribution and consumption.

In alignment with these trends, LastPass has launched its availability in AWS Marketplace – filling a critical gap in password and access management for cloud-native or fully digitally transformed small and mid-sized businesses. By providing organizations the option to purchase password management capabilities from a verified and trusted vendor without compromising accessibility, productivity, admin control or the end-user experience.

“ All companies need a secure password manager like LastPass to safeguard their digital operations. LastPass is simplifying the procurement process for our modern buyer – offering flexible, competitively priced deals on password management tailored to the unique needs of any organization,” said Don MacLennan, chief product officer at LastPass. “ With LastPass now available in AWS Marketplace, organizations can protect their SaaS applications and online accounts against unauthorized access, secure digital environments and accelerate the future of work, all through a well-known and trusted seamless procurement and renewal process.”

The LastPass offering in AWS Marketplace will simplify the buying process by reducing the time required to set up new vendors, managing multiple billing terms, and shortening deal cycles, as well as allowing LastPass greater reach into market segments that might otherwise be missed by traditional sales channels.

LastPass joins the APN, which lists LastPass as a preferred solution in AWS Marketplace. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. As an APN member, LastPass joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

The LastPass AWS Marketplace listing offers customers the option to trial or purchase LastPass Business with 1-, 2-, or 3-year commitments via public or private offerings. Single sign-on (SSO) and multifactor authentication (MFA) add-ons are also available. LastPass offers flexible deal structures, including a free trial offering.

LastPass’ listing in AWS Marketplace also provides several benefits for customers. All software available on AWS Marketplace comes from trusted and verified vendors, including LastPass. Organizations can quickly find, test, and deploy software solutions, bypassing lengthy procurement processes. Software can be deployed immediately, reducing the time to market for new applications and services. Software from the AWS Marketplace integrates seamlessly with existing AWS services, allowing organizations to leverage their current cloud infrastructure. Solutions can also scale to meet the growing demands of an organization, ensuring the software evolves with the business.

About LastPass

LastPass is a leader in password and identity management, making it easier to log into life and work. Trusted by 100,000 businesses and millions of users, LastPass combines advanced security with effortless access for individuals, families, small business owners, and enterprise professionals. With LastPass, important credentials are protected and private – and always within reach. Learn more via www.lastpass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.