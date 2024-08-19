Employ Taps ROI·DNA to Boost Recruiting Software Visibility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROI·DNA, part of Hotwire Global and The Enero Group, a premier B2B digital marketing agency specializing in account-based marketing (ABM) and account-based experience (ABX), announced today a strategic partnership with Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first recruiting and talent acquisition solutions. This collaboration represents a significant expansion of ROI·DNA’s portfolio into the HR and recruiting software industry, adding Employ Inc. to a roster that includes industry leaders like Humu, Homebase, and Wisq.

Employ is the parent company of JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, collectively serving over 22,000 customers across North America - from small businesses to large enterprises. These platforms manage over four million active job listings and facilitate approximately 1.6 million hires annually.

Central to this partnership is the deployment of 6sense, the leading ABM platform that leverages advanced AI and intent data to drive predictable pipeline and revenue growth. As the top agency partner of 6sense and a Teal sponsor of the annual 6sense Breakthrough Conference, ROI·DNA is uniquely positioned to harness the platform’s full suite of capabilities to elevate Employ’s marketing strategies.

"As a top agency partner of 6sense, our team possesses deep expertise across the platform’s tools, including ABM, Sales Intelligence, and emerging features like Conversational Email," said Surj Gish, Managing Director of ROI·DNA. "Employ sought a partner capable of maximizing platform capabilities combined with deep strategic expertise in the ABX and lifecycle marketing space. We’re excited to implement innovative ABX strategies with Employ Inc. and expand our impact within the HR and recruiting software solutions space.”

Employ CMO Lucy Zarlengo noted, "We're thrilled to collaborate with ROI·DNA. As the leading agency for ABX and B2B digital strategy, their proven track record of increasing revenue and driving success aligns perfectly with our growth objectives. We’re especially excited to enhance the digital journey for our customers, reinforcing our commitment to a people-first approach fostering lasting relationships in talent acquisition.”

By integrating state-of-the-art digital strategies, ROI·DNA and Employ are set to redefine the recruiting software landscape, delivering unparalleled value to Employ's diverse client base.

About Employ Inc.:

Employ Inc. provides people-first recruiting solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. Serving SMBs to global enterprises, Employ focuses on the unique recruiting needs of each organization — from simple hiring to sophisticated talent acquisition. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring solutions, providing a curated set of recruiting technologies and services. By prioritizing people ahead of products, Employ helps companies grow, scale, and thrive through personalized choice, collective intelligence, and lasting relationships. Together, Employ and its brands (JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO) serve more than 21,000 customers across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

About ROI·DNA

ROI·DNA, part of Hotwire Global and The Enero Group, is a full-service digital marketing agency delivering category-leading solutions to accelerate revenue for leading brands worldwide. From crafting bespoke ABM experiences for Fortune 500 companies to developing and designing future-proofed websites for hyper-growth companies, the agency focuses on driving radically successful outcomes for their B2B clients. Technology-led, ROI·DNA has developed exclusive top-tier partnerships with 6sense, Google, and Drift, helping drive over $14B in revenue for leading tech innovators including Elastic, Pure Storage, Cisco, Salesforce, and Cockroach Labs. Launched in 2009, ROI·DNA is a culture-first company built on doing it right, being inventive, encouraging employees to bring their whole selves, and maintaining a strict no assholes policy. They exist to make a ginormous impact on their clients, their team, and the entire digital marketing world. For more information, please visit www.roidna.com.